Why cat parents must keep their pets away from lilies: Experts warn of deadly kidney risks

Did you know that lilies could kill your cat? According to the BBC, your beloved kitties can develop fatal kidney failure from eating the leaves or petals of lilies. Here is what cat parents should know about lilies. Why you should never let your cats come near lilies(Unsplash)

Keep your cats away from lilies

While lilies are lovely to see and smell, you should keep your cats away from the flowering plant known for its fragrant blooms. “As beautiful as lilies are, they’re not worth the risk for our cats,” Maria, a cat behavior expert, revealed on Instagram.

“Even a tiny bite of a leaf, or a sip of water from the lily vase, can cause their kidneys to stop working properly,” she added.

Decreased activity level, drooling, vomiting, and loss of appetite are the early signs of lily toxicity in cats. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, kidney damage symptoms in cats, such as increased urination and dehydration, start 12 to 24 hours after ingestion. If it is left untreated, the cat can die within the next 24 to 72 hours. Additionally, the cat will typically experience irreversible kidney failure if therapy is delayed for at least 18 hours after ingestion.

Most dangerous lilies for cats

The FDA reports that the following are highly toxic lilies for cats: Asiatic lily, Daylily, Easter lily, Japanese Show lily, Oriental lily, Rubrum lily, Stargazer lily, Tiger lily, and Wood lily.

Veterinary treatment for lily poisoning

Call your veterinarian or a pet poison control center right away if you think your cat has consumed any portion of a lily or its pollen or has consumed water from a vase filled with lilies. Depending on the kind of lily, it can be a medical emergency, in which case immediate veterinarian care is essential. Make an effort to deliver the lily plant to the vet. This will assist your veterinarian in identifying whether it is among the most poisonous ones.

FAQs

How do lilies affect a cat’s health?

Consumption of lilies can result in fatal kidney failure for cats.

What are some highly toxic lilies for cats?

Asiatic lily, Daylily, Easter lily, and Japanese Show lily are some highly toxic lilies for cats.

What are the early signs of lily toxicity in cats?

Decreased activity level, drooling, vomiting, and loss of appetite are the early signs of lily toxicity in cats.