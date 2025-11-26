Are turmeric supplements good for you? A look at possible side effects

Turmeric supplements are one of the hottest wellness trends in recent years. But what can they really do for your health? Experts say the answer is both good and complicated. Turmeric supplements pros and cons(Pixabay)

Turmeric (Haldi) is a bright yellow spice used for thousands of years in Indian and Ayurvedic medicine. Its main active compound, curcumin, is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Many people take turmeric supplements to reduce pain, improve digestion, boost immunity, or support long-term health. But research shows the results vary widely depending on how the body absorbs turmeric.

Turmeric may help with inflammation and pain

The strongest evidence for turmeric is its anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show curcumin may help with arthritis, joint stiffness, and chronic pain. Some experts recommend 500 mg of curcumin twice a day for arthritis. But do not take turmeric supplements for more than 2 to 3 months without consulting a doctor, as per the Arthritis Foundation.

It may help heart and liver

Some research shows turmeric may help lower cholesterol and support the liver, especially for people with fatty liver disease (MASLD). It may also help with allergic rhinitis and manage blood sugar levels. However, experts say more high-quality research is needed before making strong claims.

Absorption is a big problem

One major problem with turmeric is bioavailability; the body doesn’t absorb curcumin well. Most of it passes through unless combined with other ingredients. The most effective booster is piperine, found in black pepper, which can increase curcumin absorption by up to 2000%. Taking turmeric with healthy fats like nuts, seeds, or avocado can also help, according to a study published in MDPI.

Side effects:

Most people are fine with turmeric, but high doses can cause:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Stomach upset

Acid reflux

Rare but serious risks are:

Kidney stones

Liver problems

Allergic reactions

Who should avoid it

Doctors advise people taking blood thinners, antacids, or diabetes medications to avoid turmeric supplements. Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals should also avoid supplements, though turmeric in food is safe. Turmeric supplements have benefits, especially for inflammation and pain. But not a miracle cure and does not work the same for everyone. Experts say the simplest way is to use turmeric in moderation, don’t rely on supplements, and consult a healthcare provider before taking them.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.