How to use chia seeds for face masks: Ayurveda expert shares 3 recipes to fade dark spots and acne scars quickly

If you want naturally glowing skin, consider adding chia seeds to your beauty routine. These small seeds are not just a trendy superfood found in smoothies. They are also great for your skin. Chia seeds hydrate and are packed with nutrients, making them a popular choice in skincare. But how to use chia seeds for skin? According to an Ayurveda expert, using certain chia seed face mask recipes can help reduce dark spots and acne scars. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linoleic acid. The superfood is rich in protein, fibre and more.(Shutterstock)

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds come from the Salvia hispanica plant, which is native to Mexico and Guatemala. They have a strong nutritional value. Chia seeds are high in dietary fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain many vitamins and minerals that support internal health and skin health. “Just 100 grams of chia seeds provide about 16.5 grams of protein,” Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda tells Health Shots. This makes them great for digestion and skin rejuvenation. When chia seeds are soaked in water, they turn into a gel-like substance that helps hydrate and nourish the skin. This can help combat dryness and dullness.

Do chia seeds help with acne scars?

If you want a natural way to brighten your skin and reduce stubborn acne scars, consider adding chia seeds to your skincare routine.

1. Chia gel face mask recipe

"This mask uses chia seeds to hydrate your skin, honey to soothe it, and lemon to lighten dark spots. If you use it regularly, you should notice your skin looking brighter and more even in a couple of weeks," says the expert.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon of honey (for added moisture)

1 tablespoon of lemon juice (a natural brightener)

Instructions:

Soak the chia seeds in water for 30 minutes to an hour. This will help them absorb the liquid and form a gel-like consistency.

When you are ready, add the honey and lemon juice. They smell nice and make the mask work better.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face. Focus on the areas with dark spots or acne scars.

Keep it on for 20 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

2. Chia seeds and yoghurt face mask

This nourishing mask uses the probiotic benefits of yoghurt to promote healthy skin. "Turmeric is also included for its potent anti-inflammatory properties, which support healing", says the expert. Together, these ingredients aim to calm the skin, reduce dark spots, and improve overall texture.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt (rich in probiotics)

1 teaspoon of turmeric (anti-inflammatory benefits)

Instructions:

Soak chia seeds in water for at least one hour.

After they have set, mix them with yoghurt and turmeric in a bowl.

Stir until smooth. Put the mask on your face, avoiding your eyes. Leave it on for 15–20 minutes.

Wash with cool water.

3. Chia seed and aloe vera face mask

This mask helps reduce inflammation and promote the healing of damaged skin. "Chia seeds and aloe vera are great for hydration, making them an excellent combination for refreshing tired skin while also helping with dark spots and acne scars", says the expert.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel (fresh or store-bought)

1 tablespoon of coconut oil (for extra hydration)

Instructions:

Soak the chia seeds in water for 30 minutes, until they thicken.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the soaked chia seeds, aloe vera gel, and coconut oil.

Put this gentle mixture on your face. It's suitable for sensitive areas and skin that is prone to acne.

Keep it on for 20 minutes, then wash it off with water.

Tips to use chia seeds for skin

Before using chia seed masks, consider a few critical points. First, if you are allergic to chia seeds, do not use them on your skin. Always do a patch test before trying a new face mask to make sure it doesn’t irritate your skin.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)