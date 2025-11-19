On Tara Sutaria's 30th birthday, check out her low-effort DIY face mask and its skin benefits

Tara Sutaria, famous for her roles in Student of the Year 2, Tadap and Apurva, is celebrating her 30th birthday on Wednesday, November 19. As the dedicated beauty enthusiast marked the moment with her boyfriend Veer Pahariya and others, the conversation online has drifted back to her simple skincare routine - something that she highlighted during an interview with Vogue in 2019. Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Tara Sutaria’s go-to home mask

In the interview, Sutaria explained that despite her interest in makeup and skincare products, she often returned to a basic mask made at home. She described the mix as something her grandmother prepared: yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. She likes to keep it on for 15–20 minutes and then wash it off. It made her skin look brighter “almost immediately,” she said.

During the conversation, she stated that she preferred a clean, minimal routine: hydrate well, cleanse, tone and moisturise. She also mentioned PRP and vampire facials, but had not tried them.

Why gram flour is used

Chickpea flour has been part of home masks for decades, sometimes longer. The proteins in it help keep the skin firm, while folate plays a role in how quickly new cells form. Its slightly rough texture works like a mild scrub, and the natural saponins create a gentle cleansing effect without drying the face.

How yogurt benefits the skin

Yogurt brings lactic acid into the mix, and that works as a soft exfoliator on the skin. Studies point out that masks using yogurt tend to hold moisture better and help keep the cheeks and chin area a bit more elastic.

Turmeric’s function in the DIY face mask

Turmeric’s key compound is curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant behaviour. It has been linked to improvements in uneven tone and marks left by acne. Several reports also connect curcumin to faster wound recovery and support for collagen.

What honey adds to the face mask?

Honey acts like a natural moisture keeper, pulling hydration into the skin and holding it there. It also carries antibacterial and anti-inflammatory traits, which is why people often use it on irritated or breakout-prone areas.

How to use this DIY mask?

Combine all the ingredients until the mix turns into a smooth paste.

Spread it across the face in an even layer and leave it on for 15–20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Most people use the mask two or three times a week for best results.

Together, these ingredients are used for adding brightness and a softer glow to the skin. Each part plays a different role. Yogurt for light exfoliation, turmeric for tone support, and honey for moisture.

Tara Sutaria’s approach stays rooted in basic ingredients and simple routines. Her mask, shared years ago, continues to circulate because of its clarity and practicality. The interest around it has not faded.

