Malaika Arora shows how to add ‘strength, balance, mobility, and a lot of heat’ to boring Surya Namaskara flow

Malaika Arora's dedication to fitness, wellness, and healthy living has rightfully earned her a reputation as one of Bollywood’s fittest celebrities, admired for her strength, flexibility, and physique, even in her 50s. Malaika shared a video of herself doing a variation of Hatha Yoga Surya Namaskara.

She frequently shares her workout routines on Instagram, inspiring millions. The best part is that she doesn't stick to one exercise; instead, she experiments with yoga, Pilates, strength training, and functional exercises. However, her favourite is yoga.

Malaika Arora's twist on Hatha Yoga Surya Namaskara

On November 19, Malaika shared a video offering a twist on one of the most popular yoga routines: Hatha Yoga Surya Namaskara. She wrote in the caption, “Bored of the same Hatha Yoga Surya Namaskara? Let’s add some warrior fire.”

In the video, the 50-year-old fitness icon spiced up the Hatha Yoga Surya Namaskara with a Warrior Flow upgrade. According to her, the combination adds strength, balance, mobility, and a lot of heat to the Surya Namaskara flow.

“Follow along and move with control, don't rush. You can practice this 12-24 rounds every day and notice your strength rise. Save this sequence and try it in your morning practice,” she advised her followers. Here's how to do the routine:

Benefits of doing Surya Namaskara

According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in February 2023, yoga-based interventions can effectively treat stress, anxiety, and depression, and can enhance emotional control, particularly with a dynamic Surya Namaskar routine.

About Malaika Arora

On the work front, Malaika recently featured in the song Poison Baby from Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika as she makes her way to the stage. She is also a part of the reality series India's Got Talent as a judge alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

