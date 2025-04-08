Around 20,000 students set world record by performing 108 Surya Namaskaras in Andhra Pradesh

Around 20,000 tribal students performed 108 Surya Namaskarams as part of the 'Yoga - Maha Surya Vandanam' programme at Araku Valley Degree College in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on World Health Day. Around 20,000 students, including over 13,000 girls, performed 108 Surya Namaskaras for about two hours to set Guinness World Record. (Representative image)

A Guinness World Record was set as 20,000 participants, including over 13,000 girls, performed 108 Surya Namaskaras for about two hours.

The event, held as part of World Health Day celebrations, was officially recognised by Alice Renaud, Manager of the London World Records Union, who presented the certificate to District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Alice Renaud said, "I'm a World Record Union Manager, and I was here tonight to witness the performance as 20,000 students performed sun salutations. This is a new world record that has been established tonight. I want to congratulate them."

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani inaugurated the event, inspiring the crowd by actively participating in the Surya Namaskaras.

The participants, primarily students from five mandals in the district, had been preparing for this day for the past five months, waking up at 4 a.m. daily to practice yoga.

The collective effort, which included continuous monitoring by health personnel to ensure the well-being of all participants, was lauded as a major success.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar emphasised the positive impact of the yoga sessions, noting significant improvements in students' health, learning abilities, and overall performance.

He also mentioned that students who previously required frequent hospital visits had shown a marked decline in medical needs, reflecting the benefits of regular yoga practice.

Patanjali Srinivas, a key organizer and Physical Education Teacher, officially launched the event by blowing a conch, adding a ceremonial touch.

Collector Dinesh Kumar extended his congratulations to Patanjali Srinivas, the PETs, teachers, and tribal welfare officers for their crucial role in making the event a grand success.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Joint Collector Dr Abhishek Gowda, SP Amit Bardar, Sub-Collector Sauryaman Patel, Additional SP Dheeraj, and RTC Chairman Donnu Dora, all of whom celebrated the achievement of this milestone event.

The energetic atmosphere and the massive turnout not only created a world record but also underscored the importance of physical fitness in improving overall health and well-being.