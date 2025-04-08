Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: 3 students top with 599 marks, pass percentage drops

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Three students have topped the pre-university or Class 12 examination (exam 1) conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The results of the exam was announced earlier today. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025 live updates Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: 3 students top with 599 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Notably, the pass percentage of the three streams combined is 73.45 per cent this year, down from 81.15 per cent last year.

Amoolya Kamnath, Deeksha R and Deepashree S have topped the exam by securing 599 marks each. The first two appeared for the exam in the Science stream while Deepashree took the exam in the Commerce stream.

In total, 6,37,805 candidates wrote the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1. Of them, 4,68,349 have passed.

Stream-wise, 1,53,043 students appeared for the exam from Arts and 81,553 have passed. The pass percentage in this stream is 53.29 per cent, the lowest among the three.

In Commerce, 2,04,329 students wrote the PUC 2 exam and 1,55,425 have passed. The pass percentage is 76.07 per cent.

As many as 2,80,433 students appeared for the PUC 2 exam in the Science stream and 2,31,461 students passed. The pass percentage is 82.54 per cent.

This means the highest number of students appeared from the Science stream and this stream also has the best pass percentage among the three.

The Karnataka board PUC 2 exam was held in March and the provisional answer keys were released in the same month.

Exams started on March 1 and ended on March 20. The test was held in single shifts, starting at 10 am and ending at 1 pm. The exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.

Students can check their results by visiting karresults.nic.in.

Check PUC 2 result 2025 here

The board released answer keys for all 35 subjects on March 21, a day after the exam ended (on March 21).