Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Live: KSEAB PUC 2 exam results today at 12:30 pm

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the PUC 2 results today, April 8. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm in a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy. The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 and the answer key was released on March 21.
In the result press conference, KSEAB will share the number of students who registered and appeared for the PUC 2 examination, the number of students who passed the exam, and the Karnataka PUC 2 result's pass percentage.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Live: Around 7.1 lakh students appeared for the PUC 2 exam 1 in Karnataka. Of them, 2.9 lakh appeared from the Science stream, 2.2 lakh from Commerce, and 1.9 lakh from the Humanities (Arts) stream.
The evaluation process involved over 30,000 assessors and was conducted at 76 centres in the state.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Live: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa will attend the PUC 2 result press conference. The PC will take place at 12:30 pm at the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) office in Bengaluru.
KSEAB conducted the Karnataka PUC 2 exam from March 1 to 20 and released the answer key on March 21. The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed.
The KSEAB will share the PUC 2 exam results at karresults.nic.in.
