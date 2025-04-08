Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Live: KSEAB PUC 2 exam results today at 12:30 pm

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the PUC 2 results today, April 8. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm in a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and literacy. The result link will be activated at 1:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. ...Read More

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 and the answer key was released on March 21.

In the result press conference, KSEAB will share the number of students who registered and appeared for the PUC 2 examination, the number of students who passed the exam, and the Karnataka PUC 2 result's pass percentage.