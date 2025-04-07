AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: How to check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year results when announced

Live

By

AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025.

AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: Where, how to check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year results when out

AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: The results of the Intermediate Publice Examination (IPE) March 2025, for 1st and 2nd year students conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) will be announced on the official websites. When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025. ...Read More

Check live updates on AP Inter results 2025 below: