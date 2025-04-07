Edit Profile
Monday, Apr 7, 2025
    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: How to check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 7, 2025 10:35 AM IST
    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: Where, how to check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year results when out

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: The results of the Intermediate Publice Examination (IPE) March 2025, for 1st and 2nd year students conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) will be announced on the official websites. When released, students will get their results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025. ...Read More

    Check live updates on AP Inter results 2025 below:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 7, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: Last 5 years' result dates

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: These were the AP Inter result dates in the last five years:

    2024: April 12

    2023: April 26

    2022: June 22

    2021: July 23

    2020: June 12.

    Apr 7, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: Result date not confirmed yet, was announced in April in last 2 years

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) has not announced the Intermediate Public March Examination (IPE March 2025) results date and time yet. In the last two years, the result was announced in April.

    Apr 7, 2025 10:20 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: Where to check results when announced

    AP Inter Results 2025 News Live: When announced, students can check the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year IPE results at bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. If the result websites change, the board will inform about it in the notification.

