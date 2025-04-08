Menu Explore
Delhi government school buildings in dilapidated conditions to be restored soon, assures education minister Sood

PTI | , New Delhi
Apr 08, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inspected four dilapidated government schools in east Delhi on Tuesday and said the students will be relocated.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has said the city's dilapidated school buildings will be reconstructed soon.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has assured that the government schools in dilapidated conditions in Delhi will be reconstructed soon. (File/PTI)
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has assured that the government schools in dilapidated conditions in Delhi will be reconstructed soon. (File/PTI)

Sood inspected four such government schools in east Delhi on Tuesday and said the students will be relocated.

During the visit, Sood and BJP MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi inspected three Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas in Mayur Vihar and Mandawali Phase 1 and 2, and a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Sah Vidyalaya in Vinod Nagar.

Sood said, "MLAs of different constituencies have raised concern regarding the condition of government schools which is why we are conducting these inspections."

He said Negi had sought the urgent reconstruction of some school buildings in his constituency.

"Some of these schools are still operating in buildings that are unsafe," Sood said.

The reconstruction of these buildings will begin soon, he added.

