Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has declared the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, April 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the board examination can check and download their results on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 live updates Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 has been declared. Check details here. (HT file image)

The link to check the results will be activated on the official website at 1:30 PM.

Notably, the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 were announced at a press conference. Apart from the result, the board also shared other details such as pass percentage, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 73.45 per cent.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board had conducted the Karnataka PUC 2 board examination from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Steps to check

Students can also check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.