Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2025 01:02 PM IST

KSEAB has declared the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025. Check details below. 

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has declared the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, April 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the board examination can check and download their results on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 live updates

Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 has been declared. Check details here. (HT file image)
Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 has been declared. Check details here. (HT file image)

The link to check the results will be activated on the official website at 1:30 PM.

Notably, the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 were announced at a press conference. Apart from the result, the board also shared other details such as pass percentage, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 73.45 per cent.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board had conducted the Karnataka PUC 2 board examination from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Steps to check

Students can also check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On