Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 LIVE: Karnataka board 12th result soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Karnataka board 12th result soon at karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, is set to declare the second PUC or Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared for the examination this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in.
As informed by the board, the results will be declared at a press conference at 12:30 PM, and the result link will be activated at 1:30 PM on the official website.
The board will likely share important details at the press conference along with the results such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance of students, district-wise performance data, and more.
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 20 and the answer key was released on March 21. The test was held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm. Exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.
Model answer keys for 35 2nd PUC subjects was released on March 21.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025: How to download scores
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scores:
- Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
- Open the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the result.
- Download and keep a printout for future reference.
2024: 81.15 per cent
2023: 74.67 per cent
2022: 61.88 per cent
The official website to check Karnataka PUC 2 results is karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from March 1 to 20, 2025.
The KSEAB will conduct a press conference to declare the results.
The result link will be activated at 1:30 PM.
The KSEAB will announce the Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 at 12:30 PM.
Karnataka PUC 2 results will be declared today, April 8, 2025.