Fractional CO2 Laser: TikTok can’t stop talking about this miracle laser in fighting acne scars but is it safe for skin?

While acne itself may fade, the scars it leaves behind can stick around and serve as a constant reminder. These marks can take a toll on self-confidence at any age. The silver lining? There’s an advanced treatment making a real difference in improving skin texture and clarity — it's called the fractional CO2 laser. Fractional CO2 Laser for pit marks to perfection: The laser that is transforming acne-prone skin.(Image by Oasis Med One Day Clinic)

What is a Fractional CO2 Laser?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Megha Tandon, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (IMS-BHU), shared, “Imagine it as a highly precise tool for your skin. The fractional CO2 laser uses focused light energy to carefully remove damaged layers of skin. Instead of treating the entire area at once, it targets small sections — or “fractions” — at a time, leaving the surrounding skin untouched. This allows for quicker healing and less downtime.”

Innovative laser treatments for acne scars offer long-lasting results by targeting deeper skin layers and promoting collagen production.(Pexels)

She added, “The laser creates thousands of tiny, controlled injuries on the skin’s surface. These micro-injuries stimulate the skin’s natural repair process and boost collagen production — the key protein responsible for keeping skin firm and smooth. As your skin heals, acne scars, fine lines and uneven tone gradually become less noticeable.”

What kinds of acne scars does it help?

Dr Megha Tandon answered, “Fractional CO2 laser works best on depressed (atrophic) scars, such as boxcar, rolling, and icepick scars — the types that appear as small pits or indentations in the skin. It is less effective on raised (hypertrophic or keloid) scars and deep pigmentation, though it may help improve their appearance to some extent.”

What to expect during and after the treatment

The procedure: Before we begin, we apply a numbing cream to make the treatment more comfortable. The laser session usually takes 30 to 60 minutes.

How many sessions do you need?

According to Dr Megha Tandon, every skin is different. Some people see great results after 1–2 sessions, while others may need 3–4 treatments spaced about a month apart.

Is it safe?

Dr Megha Tandon answered, “Yes, when done by a qualified dermatologist. As with any treatment, there are some risks like redness, swelling and temporary darkening of the skin — especially for darker skin tones but these can be managed with the right care and planning.”

Lasers can provide 60-70% improvement in your acne scars. However, there is no such thing as 100% improvement. Regardless of the treatment, you can’t completely remove the scar.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The expert concluded, “So, if you’ve been struggling with acne scars, fractional CO2 laser therapy is a proven and effective treatment worth considering. While it’s not an instant cure, with time, consistency, and the right aftercare, it can significantly improve your skin’s texture — and boost your confidence, too. Be sure to consult a qualified dermatologist to determine if this treatment is the right fit for your skin type and concerns.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.