Chef-entrepreneur shares secret behind healthy yet decadent white sauce pasta

Most of us love a decadent bowl of pasta, but we also worry about carbs and want to keep an eye on the nutrients in our meals. After all, healthy food that’s genuinely tasty is a win for everyone. Chef Kabir Chugh recently shared an Instagram recipe for a delicious pasta that promises to satisfy your tastebuds while being kinder to your body. Chef-entrepreneur Kabir Chugh shares a healthy yet delicious recipe to the perfectly textured white sauce pasta.(Pixabay/representational)

Kabir also highlighted three common ingredients that cafés and restaurants typically use in white sauce pasta — milk, butter and maida, also known as refined flour.

The secret to the white sauce pasta

He urged his audience to replace milk and maida with parmesan cheese or any other cheese according to their convenience, and fresh cream. “Using these will not only enhance the texture of your pasta, but will also prevent it from becoming a refined flour porridge,” he added with a smile.

Kabir further shared the recipe to smooth silky pasta.

Here is how you can make the pasta:

Talking of one kind of sauce, the Béchamel, Kabir says that it is a French classical sauce but it’s kind of old school. “You don’t need it anymore unless for meat pies or lasagnes,” he adds.

“Bechamel is only used to thicken and keep costs low but it gives not so great texture and no taste as such,” Kabir says.

He instead asks everyone to follow these steps:

Take a pan and add some oil to it. Throw in some chopped garlic and lightly sauté till you see the first sign of colour - Then add water to stop the cooking.

Now add some cream with the boiled pasta and let it simmer.

Add salt. And you when you see it just about close to the right consistency - shut the gas. Add cheese and FROZEN butter and keep stirring. As the butter and cheese melt, they will create a beautiful emulsion with a shine.

You can finish with some parsley if you like.

This is the recipe to the base cheese sauce based pasta. Kabir added that you can also add pesto to this to make a pesto based pasta or add lots of black pepper and it’ll become a version of cacio pepe.

“You get the point, Enjoy,” he adds.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.