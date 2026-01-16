41-year-old woman discovers her baby was growing under a staggering ‘22-pound tumour’ she had no clue about

Tamron asked whether the cyst caused any pressure or discomfort. Suze explained, “Nothing that I couldn’t just handle… I have a high pain tolerance. But at some point, it gets too big. This last year, I was like, okay doc, let’s go to the doctor, get this thing taken out.”

Reflecting on the experience, Suze said, “You weren’t feeling any pain, but physically, people would think that you were… pregnant, yeah. Over time, it would just grow and get larger, but it wasn’t causing me any pain, so I was like, I’ll just keep it until I can’t take it anymore.”

Suze Lopez, a 41-year-old emergency room nurse from Bakersfield, California, recently shared her astonishing medical journey in an interview with American broadcaster Tamron Hall on January 16. She revealed that she had been carrying a baby as part of an ectopic pregnancy, when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, hidden beneath a massive 22-pound ovarian cyst. (Also read: Woman lost 45 kg in 18 months without extreme diets: Here are 5 ‘dumb’ habits that helped her lose weight )

During routine blood tests before the procedure, Suze received an unexpected surprise. “I checked a pregnancy test and it happened to be positive,” she said. Tamron reacted: “So, you didn’t know you were pregnant?”

What happened when the baby was hidden under a tumour Suze continued, “Right… it gets even crazier. They took the MRI scan, and it showed that the baby was hidden underneath the tumour. The baby’s below it. I’m a nurse, but I had no indication that I was pregnant. I didn’t have any nausea, vomiting, cravings, or feel anything kicking inside.”

When asked about her periods, Suze explained, “I have irregular periods. Sometimes I can go years without them.”

Tamron then revealed a staggering detail: “They spot the baby under the tumour. The baby was already 41 weeks and weighed 8 pounds.” Suze clarified, “He actually wasn’t in the womb. He was ectopic, so that was outside of the uterus. I never would have pushed, never would have had contractions. There wouldn’t be water that broke.”

