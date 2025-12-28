Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares top 5 immunity superfoods: Sarson to khajoor and amla

Winter is here, and with the major seasonal shift comes several health changes, including weakened immunity, increased allergies, dry skin, sore throats, and coughs. As the temperature goes down and the cold wind picks up, the body's immune system also slows down, making one more susceptible to infections and illnesses. This is where supporting the body with robust, nutrient-rich sources that strengthen immunity, improve digestion, and provide natural warmth. Amla gives a boost to immunity,(Adobe Stock)



Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert from Delhi with 40 years of extensive experience, took to Instagram on December 27 to share immunity-boosting ‘superfoods.'The cardiologist also debunked the common misconception that immunity can be built rapidly, noting, “Immunity isn’t built overnight, it’s built daily, through the foods you eat.”

Immunity is a long process that you cannot boost with anything ‘instant’, from remedies to supplements. Instead, consistent good dietary habits help gradually build immunity. He added, “Seasonal nutrition plays a powerful role in keeping the body warm, digestion strong, and inflammation in check during winter.” So winter-ideal foods would help to also keep you warm, while also building resilience against seasonal infections.

Dr Chopra recommended 5 superfoods for immunity-boosting this winter:

1. Mustard greens (Sarson)

The first food the doctor recommended was mustard greens, commonly known in India, particularly in North India, as sarson. It is a leafy veggie packed with essential nutrients. Dr Chopra shared that sarson contains several vitamins, including A, C, and K. Its high fibre content helps improve digestion and reduce the risk of constipation, while also supporting heart health. He described it as a daily winter ‘essential.’

2. Fresh turmeric (Kachi haldi)

Dr Chopra recommended fresh turmeric, noting that it is a rich source of antioxidants and a natural anti-inflammatory that supports skin health and immunity. He also revealed his own way of consuming it by adding fresh turmeric to his bullet coffee. His recipe includes MCT oil or ghee, fresh haldi and cinnamon. The additionof cinnamon further bolsters the drink's anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Dates (Khajoor)

During winter, maintaining the internal warmth is important. For this, Dr Chopra suggested eating dates as they offer natural warmth and instant energy. Moreover, it also contains iron, which is good for blood health and gut strength. Being an all-rounder, dates also contain potassium and magnesium, which improve stamina and immunity. Dates are particularly helpful during season fatigue and recovery from illness.

4. Indian gooseberry (Amla)

The penultimate recommendation is Indian gooseberry, also known as amla. According to the cardiologist, amla stands out among fruits because it does not oxidise immediately after cutting. This allows it to be consumed in various forms without a significant loss of nutrients. It is also one of nature's richest sources of vitamin C, as Dr Chopra noted, highlighting its role in supporting skin health, hair strength and immunity.

5. Sesame seeds (Til)

The final food that wraps up this list is tiny but mighty: sesame seeds. Commonly found in many winter dishes, Dr Chopra pointed out examples such as til laddoos, papad, and khichdi. He also shared that til is naturally thermogenic, helping the body stay warm during colder months. Sesame seeds contain the highest calcium content among seeds, which supports bone strength and joint health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.