Health benefits of makhana: Dietician shares 3 must-try roasted recipes for guilt-free winter snacking

As winter approaches, there's nothing better than enjoying a warm drink and a tasty snack. If you want to make healthy choices, consider fox nuts, also known as makhanas. These Indian snacks have a rich flavour and are nutritious. Makhanas are low in calories, high in calcium and protein, and contain no cholesterol. You can eat them plain or add your favourite spices for extra flavour. They are an excellent option for healthy snacking. Elevate your winter snacking with roasted makhanas. Here are three easy and tasty roasted makhana recipes that will warm you up and satisfy your cravings. Makhana is a popular ingredient in recipes for its high nutritional value and health benefits. (pinterest)

Why is makhana nutritious?

Why you should snack on makhanas this winter? These crunchy treats come from the seeds of the Euryale Fox plant, which grows in water. Makhanas are nutritious and good for your health. "They are low in calories, with about 347 calories per 100 grams, making them ideal for those watching their weight or staying fit. They are also high in antioxidants, calcium, and protein, which help keep your heart healthy and your bones strong," Komal Malik, Head Dietician, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, tells Health Shots. Additionally, because they have a low glycemic index, they are an excellent choice for anyone managing their blood sugar levels. As you get comfortable in your home, let’s cook with three easy roasted makhana recipes!

Spicy roasted makhana

Let’s start with a classic spicy roasted makhana. This recipe is excellent for anyone who enjoys a little extra flavour!

Ingredients:

2 cups of makhana

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter) or olive oil

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

A pinch of black pepper

Chaat masala to sprinkle on top

Instructions:

Heat ghee or oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add the makhanas and roast for 5-7 minutes, until they turn slightly golden and crunchy. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Add the chilli powder, turmeric, salt, and black pepper. Toss well to coat evenly. Cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with chaat masala for extra flavour, and let them cool before serving.

These spicy roasted makhanas are a great snack that will please your taste buds and satisfy your hunger. They also fill your kitchen with a wonderful smell. Enjoy them while watching your favourite movies this winter!

Garlic and herb-flavoured makhana

Next, we have garlic-and-herb-flavoured makhanas for those who love herbs. This tasty snack is full of flavour and good for you.

Ingredients:

2 cups makhana

1 tablespoon olive oil

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

2. Once hot, add the minced garlic and sauté until it is fragrant, about a minute.

3. Add the makhanas to the pan and roast them, stirring frequently, for 5-7 minutes.

4. Once they are golden, add oregano, thyme, and salt. Toss to coat evenly.

5. Continue to roast for another 2-3 minutes, then let cool before serving.

These garlic-and-herb makhanas are a delicious snack that won't make you feel guilty. You can enjoy them with a glass of wine or on their own, and they are sure to impress!

Sweet cardamom-roasted makhana

Cardamom-roasted makhana is a tasty option for those who enjoy sweets but want a healthier choice. It's a nice treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups makhana

- 1 tablespoon ghee

- 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (to taste)

- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

- A handful of chopped nuts (pistachios or almonds) for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat ghee in a pan over low to medium heat.

2. Add the makhanas and roast them for 5-7 minutes until golden.

3. Drizzle honey or maple syrup over the roasted makhanas and toss to mix well.

4. Add ground cardamom and stir until evenly coated.

5. Remove from heat and garnish with chopped nuts before serving.

These cardamom treats are sweet and aromatic. They are a delicious way to satisfy your dessert cravings while still keeping your healthy eating goals on track.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)