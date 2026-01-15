AIIMS, Harvard-trained gastroenterologist reveals '1 lifestyle habit’ that lowers blood sugar without changing your diet

“Most people think blood sugar control requires strict diets,” says Dr Saurabh. “But one simple habit can lower glucose almost as effectively as diet changes.” Who can benefit from this? Dr Sethi explains that it works for people with:

Managing blood sugar can feel overwhelming, especially with all the diet restrictions, calorie counting, and constant monitoring. But what if a small, consistent lifestyle change could make a real difference without completely overhauling what you eat? Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shares in his January 15 Instagram post a simple habit that can help lower blood sugar naturally and improve overall health. (Also read: Resident doctor shares easy ‘pasta recipe with 23 grams of protein per serving’ that you can make in just 15 minutes )

What’s the easiest way to put this habit into practice “A 10-minute walk after meals. Yes, just walking,” Dr Sethi reveals.

“Your leg muscles act like a sponge,” he explains. “When they move, they pull glucose directly out of your bloodstream. Less glucose in the blood means less insulin release. Less insulin means less fat being sent to the liver, which is particularly important for those with fatty liver.”

Benefits include:

Smaller blood sugar spikes

Lower insulin levels

Reduced fat storage in the liver

Less belly fat

Fewer sugar crashes

More steady energy “You don’t need to walk fast, you don’t need step goals, and you don’t need a structured workout,” Dr Sethi says. “Even walking around your home works. One simple habit, no diets, no workouts, just walk for 10 minutes after meals and let your muscles lower your sugar naturally.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.