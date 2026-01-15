Resident doctor shares easy ‘pasta recipe with 23 grams of protein per serving’ that you can make in just 15 minutes

Let’s take a look at her recipe:

Alexandra Gleave, a resident doctor in physical medicine and rehabilitation who promotes fitness and wellness on social media, shares in her Instagram post an easy high-protein pasta recipe that you can make in just 15 minutes. Packed with protein and simple ingredients, it’s perfect for busy weekdays, post-workout meals, or anyone looking for a quick, wholesome dish without spending hours in the kitchen.

Looking for a quick, nutritious meal that doesn’t compromise on taste? Whether you’re rushing between work, studies, or workouts, whipping up something healthy can feel like a challenge. Pasta is often seen as a comfort food, but it can easily be made into a protein-packed, wholesome dish with the right ingredients.

Ingredients: 2/3 container chickpea penne (~100g dry)

1 cooked chicken breast, shredded (pre-cooked works)

60g feta cheese, crumbled (increase for more flavour)

100g 0% Greek yoghurt

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

1/2 zucchini, chopped

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/8 red onion, chopped

10–15 Kalamata olives, sliced

10 cloves garlic, peeled and whole or chopped

1 tsp each: dried basil, black pepper, rosemary

1 tbsp red pepper flakes (adjust to taste) Instructions: 1. Boil the pasta for about 6 minutes until just shy of al dente.

2. While pasta cooks, chop the veggies, shred the chicken, crumble the feta, and slice the olives.

3. Add the chicken, veggies, feta, and olives into an air fryer–safe dish.

4. Drain the pasta and mix it into the dish.

5. Air fry at 375°F (190°C) for 10 minutes.

6. Stir in the Greek yoghurt and sprinkle in all the seasonings. Don’t worry about precise measurements, approximate amounts work fine.

7. Air fry for another 5 minutes, stir again, and serve. Optional: add fresh spinach to bulk up the dish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.