Fat loss coach shares nutritious 30-minute dinner casserole recipe: Baked taco pasta with 44g protein per serve
Busy workdays call for quick and easy dinner ideas, and Shay's high protein casserole perfectly fits the bill!
When you get home late and need a dinner that’s quick, comforting and genuinely nourishing, high-protein meals that please the whole family can feel hard to come by. The good news? Healthy doesn’t have to mean bland or complicated. We found the perfect 30-minute dinner recipe that’s packed with protein and flavour - so satisfying that no one at the table will even realise it’s good for them.
Also Read | Resident doctor shares recipe for easy, high-protein breakfast: Banana bread with 8 grams of protein per slice
Shay Gottsacker, a nutritionist and women’s fat loss coach, has shared her go-to high-protein dinner casserole recipe that can feed an entire family and is so tasty that no one even realises how healthy it is. In an Instagram video shared on October 21, 2025, the nutritionist breaks down her baked taco pasta recipe, detailing the total macros per serving and highlighting that the entire dish comes together in just 30 minutes - making it a quick, high-protein meal option for busy days.
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 oz) cavatappi pasta
- 2 lbs lean ground beef
- 1 large white onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cans (14.5 oz each) diced tomatoes
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (6 oz) tomato paste
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 cup (112 g) reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F) and lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.
- Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to packet instructions until just al dente. Drain and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the beef and onion, cooking until the beef is browned and no longer pink. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 1 minute more, until fragrant. Drain excess fat if needed.
- Add the diced tomatoes, black beans, tomato paste, salt, chilli powder, cumin and pepper. Stir well, bring to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Fold the cooked pasta into the beef mixture, mixing until evenly coated.
- Transfer everything to the prepared baking dish and spread evenly. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top.
- Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes, until hot, bubbling and lightly golden on top.
- Rest for five minutes before slicing and serving.
This recipe makes six servings, enough for your entire family! Shay outlines the macros per serving as follows:
- Calories: 465
- Protein: 44g
- Carbs: 34g
- Fat: 17g
- Fibre: 7g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.