Resident doctor shares recipe for easy, high-protein breakfast: Banana bread with 8 grams of protein per slice
Being a working professional and finding time to make breakfast is a real juggling act! Try this no-hassle banana bread breakfast recipe to make things easier.
Early mornings often leave little room for a proper breakfast - most people grab a coffee, rush out the door and hope for the best. But skipping breakfast or relying on caffeine alone can take a toll on energy, focus and performance throughout the day.
The real challenge lies in finding high-protein, nutritious breakfast options that can be prepared in advance and eaten on the go. If you’re looking for a make-ahead recipe that delivers serious nutrition without slowing you down, this protein-packed banana bread is a smart solution - easy to prep, easy to carry, and designed to fuel busy mornings.
Alexandra Gleave, a resident doctor in physical medicine and rehabilitation who promotes fitness and wellness on social media, has shared her go-to nutrient-dense breakfast - revealing how she packs in 30 grams of protein before 6am with her high-protein banana bread recipe.
In an Instagram video shared on January 3, Alexandra explains, “Early mornings mean I need something I can eat quickly, sit well, and don’t have to think about. I make this once, slice it for the week, and eat three to four slices in the morning. That gets me close to 30g of protein before rounds without relying on bars or shakes. This recipe has added nutrition from chia and flax seeds as well, keeping your brain sharp before a full day of work.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 80 g flour
- 20 g chia seeds
- 15 g flax seeds
- 2 ripe bananas
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 scoops protein powder
- 40 g chocolate chips
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp salt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a bowl, mash the bananas until smooth, then whisk in the eggs, almond milk and vanilla extract.
- Add the remaining ingredients and gently mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top evenly.
- Bake at 350°F for about 35 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow the loaf to cool slightly before slicing into eight to 10 pieces and serving.
Each slice of this recipe provides approximately 129 calories from macronutrients and delivers around 8 grams of protein, making it a light yet satisfying option.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
