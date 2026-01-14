Resident doctor shares recipe for easy, high-protein breakfast: Banana bread with 8 grams of protein per slice

Early mornings often leave little room for a proper breakfast - most people grab a coffee, rush out the door and hope for the best. But skipping breakfast or relying on caffeine alone can take a toll on energy, focus and performance throughout the day. Find the recipe below! (Pinterest)

The real challenge lies in finding high-protein, nutritious breakfast options that can be prepared in advance and eaten on the go. If you’re looking for a make-ahead recipe that delivers serious nutrition without slowing you down, this protein-packed banana bread is a smart solution - easy to prep, easy to carry, and designed to fuel busy mornings.

Alexandra Gleave, a resident doctor in physical medicine and rehabilitation who promotes fitness and wellness on social media, has shared her go-to nutrient-dense breakfast - revealing how she packs in 30 grams of protein before 6am with her high-protein banana bread recipe.

In an Instagram video shared on January 3, Alexandra explains, “Early mornings mean I need something I can eat quickly, sit well, and don’t have to think about. I make this once, slice it for the week, and eat three to four slices in the morning. That gets me close to 30g of protein before rounds without relying on bars or shakes. This recipe has added nutrition from chia and flax seeds as well, keeping your brain sharp before a full day of work.”