Fitness influencer shares healthy dahi tadka rice recipe loaded with 35g protein and fibre

Substituting white rice with brown rice increases the fibre content of the hearty dish.

Despite being a comfort food for many Indians, rice has never been a hit food with health and fitness enthusiasts due to its high carbohydrate content. However, taking to Instagram on January 13, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared the easy recipe of dahi tadka rice, a warm and hearty dish that comes loaded with 35 grams of protein and just 480 calories.

The recipe uses brown rice instead of the more common white, which increases the fibre content of the meal, slows down digestion and keeps blood sugar stable, shared Vanshika.

Ingredients for dahi tadka rice:

Rice

Brown rice – 1 cup

Water – 2½ cups

Curry

Black chana (boiled) – 1 cup

Bell peppers (chopped) – 1 cup

Onion (thinly sliced) – ½ medium

Oil – 1 tsp

Skyr / High-protein Greek yoghurt (12g protein /100g) – 1 cup

Water – as needed (to thin yoghurt)

Salt & pepper – to taste

Tadka

Ghee – 1 tsp

Jeera –1 tsp

Mustard seeds –1 tsp

Dried red chilli – 1

Garlic – 2–3 cloves (chopped)

Curry leaves

Haldi – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Method of preparation:

Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan. Sauté onion, bell peppers, and boiled black chana with salt and pepper for 3–4 minutes. Whisk 1 cup of skyr with water till smooth and thin. Add the chole and veggies to the yoghurt. For the tadka: Heat 1 tsp ghee, add jeera, mustard seeds, dried red chilli, garlic, and curry leaves. Once it pops, add haldi, red chilli powder and garam masala. Pour this hot tadka over the yoghurt-chole mixture. Mix well. For rice: Boil 1 cup brown rice in 2½ cups water, stir occasionally till it comes to a boil. Simmer with a lid on for 12–15 mins till perfectly cooked. Serve the hot curry over rice and dig in.

