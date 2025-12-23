Gastroenterologist highlights 5 ways to arrange your dinner plate to eat fewer calories automatically

Weight loss isn't just achieved by working out regularly, walking 10k steps every day, and maintaining a healthy sleep cycle. If your diet does not consist of whole foods and you are not following a calorie-deficit plan, all your efforts may become null. Balanced meals and moderation in high-calorie foods play a key role in improving digestion and maintaining a healthy weight. (Freepik)

To understand what your weight loss meal should look like, HT Lifestyle consulted Dr Rohan Badave, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Goa, to explore ways to arrange your dinner plate to automatically consume fewer calories.

According to Dr Rohan, through effective weight management, a person can gain control over their body weight and eat appropriately for their size. However, he cautioned that weight management does not have to involve extreme dieting or continuous calorie tracking.

How to eat fewer calories automatically

Instead, Dr Rohan suggests planning and creating a healthy eating pattern, allowing a person to consume enough calories while providing adequate nutrition to their body. He suggests, “It is helpful to limit eating high-calorie foods that contain little to no nutritional value, including a dessert, fried food, cheese, and butter. Eating these items regularly can increase a person's total daily calorie intake and should be consumed only on special occasions.”

As for staple foods, Dr Rohan stressed the importance of balancing the amounts of each food. According to him, an ideal meal should have:

1 roti or a small serving of rice

Served with 2-3 bowls of vegetables or dals (i.e., lentils).

However, he noted, “A lot of people are doing just the opposite by filling their plate mostly with rice/roti and having little or no vegetables on the plate. By adjusting this ratio, you can increase your fibre intake, which will improve your digestion and help you control the overall number of calories you consume.”

Eating a pre-meal salad to control portions

The gastroenterologist also suggests adding a basic pre-meal salad to your plate. According to him, it is a simple way to control portions. As to what your salad should include? Dr Rohan recommends, including:

Inexpensive, low-calorie vegetables (such as cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and radishes, etc) can make you feel much fuller by the time you sit down to dinner, without contributing excessive calories.

Low-fat yoghurt and hydration

Lastly, Dr Rohan advises consuming low-fat yoghurt daily as it helps with the digestion of foods through healthy gut bacteria. “Staying hydrated is also critical; drinking 2.5 to 3 litres of water each day helps your body’s metabolism and prevents you from snacking or overeating, so it becomes easier to control your weight over time,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.