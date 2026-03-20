Loved Dakota Johnson's killer body in Calvin Klein ad? Her trainer shares how the actor trained for the shoot

Dakota Johnson became the face of Calvin Klein’s new spring 2026 campaign, debuting the brand’s ultralight underwear and ’90s denim collections. The pictures and videos from the campaign were released earlier in March, showcasing the actor's toned physique. Dakota Johnson shows off her killer body in Calvin Klein photoshoot. Also Read | Kate Hudson's fitness trainer shares the abs circuit the actor did before Oscars 2026 for a toned body: Watch If you loved her swoonworthy abs and sculpted frame, Dakota's fitness trainer, Megan Roup, who also works with other celebrities, including Kate Hudson, revealed the workout routine she followed with the actor to help her look great for the Calvin Klein shoot in a March 11 Instagram video. Let's find out what they did. Dakota Johnson's workout routine for Calvin Klein shoot

Before sharing the details of her workout routine with Dakota, Megan confessed, “Loved getting to train @dakotajohnson for this @calvinklein campaign.” She also wrote in the post's caption, “You don’t need extreme workouts or hours in the gym to feel strong and confident. Just consistency, smart programming, and movement that works with your body - which is exactly what we focus on.” According to her, many people think you have to follow an extreme workout program before a campaign shoot; however, to get results like Dakota's, you absolutely do not need to do that. As for how they trained, since Dakota had only a couple of weeks before the photo shoot, they worked out four to six times a week, both in person and online. Her routine lasted no more than 45 minutes and also focused on proper rest days.