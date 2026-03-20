Loved Dakota Johnson's killer body in Calvin Klein ad? Her trainer shares how the actor trained for the shoot
Dakota Johnson's fitness regimen for Calvin Klein ad, led by trainer Megan Roup, features short, effective workouts combining cardio and functional exercises.
Dakota Johnson became the face of Calvin Klein’s new spring 2026 campaign, debuting the brand’s ultralight underwear and ’90s denim collections. The pictures and videos from the campaign were released earlier in March, showcasing the actor's toned physique.
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If you loved her swoonworthy abs and sculpted frame, Dakota's fitness trainer, Megan Roup, who also works with other celebrities, including Kate Hudson, revealed the workout routine she followed with the actor to help her look great for the Calvin Klein shoot in a March 11 Instagram video. Let's find out what they did.
Dakota Johnson's workout routine for Calvin Klein shoot
Before sharing the details of her workout routine with Dakota, Megan confessed, “Loved getting to train @dakotajohnson for this @calvinklein campaign.” She also wrote in the post's caption, “You don’t need extreme workouts or hours in the gym to feel strong and confident. Just consistency, smart programming, and movement that works with your body - which is exactly what we focus on.”
According to her, many people think you have to follow an extreme workout program before a campaign shoot; however, to get results like Dakota's, you absolutely do not need to do that.
As for how they trained, since Dakota had only a couple of weeks before the photo shoot, they worked out four to six times a week, both in person and online. Her routine lasted no more than 45 minutes and also focused on proper rest days.
Rest days are as important as workouts
“Workouts lasted no longer than 45 minutes. We also, of course, always had one to two rest days a week. We don't skip rest days here. They're important not only for recovery and results but also to stay consistent,” Megan confessed.
Moreover, Megan made sure Dakota didn't burn out. Instead of wasting time trying to get as sweaty as possible and spending hours working out, the trainer constructed smart, targeted programming. “I like to elevate your heart rate with short bursts of cardio without spiking your cortisol. I then bring Dakota's heart rate back down with functional exercises mixed in with mobility,” she explained.
These functional workouts included curtsy squats, lunges, planks, bridges, and a lot of glute work, all mixed with ankle weights, a Pilates ball, a band, and sliders.
“A lot of my programming involves your deep core, and I would say that the results speak for themselves. Our focus was to build lean muscle and feel strong and confident from the inside out. In my opinion, she's never looked stronger,” Megan added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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