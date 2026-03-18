Kate Hudson's fitness trainer shares the abs circuit the actor did before Oscars 2026 for a toned body: Watch
Celebrity fitness trainer shares an abs circuit routine Kate Hudson followed before the Oscars, emphasising control and form for effective core engagement.
When it came to the biggest movie night last weekend- the 98th Academy Awards - celebrities put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet, including Kate Hudson. Also Read | Nutritionist shares 5 things to do immediately to lose 10 kg in 30 to 60 days: ‘If you stop eating after 7 pm…’
For the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the actor, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Song Sung Blue, wore a black sparkly dress with a cutout above the stomach. However, it was her toned abs, which were on full display, that stole the show.
On March 17, Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared Kate Hudson's abs circuit, which the actor did before the Oscars, to have those swoon-worthy abs on the red carpet. “A moment for the abs. The Abs circuit I did with Kate Hudson leading up to the Oscars,” Megan wrote in the caption. Let's find out:
Oscar nominee Kate Hudson's abs routine
According to Megan, the abs routine she made the Oscar-nominated actor follow before the awards is one of her go-to deep-core circuits when she wants something effective that actually engages the entire core. She added, “We kept the focus on control, form, and breath over speed. That’s where the real work happens.”
Here are the exercises the actor did:
- Dumbbell pulse scissor: 8 repetitions
- Alternating toe taps: 8 repetitions
- Ball pass extension: 8 repetitions
- Cross-body knee pull: 8 repetitions
- Cross-body with slice: 8 repetitions
- Crunch with ball rolls: 8 repetitions
Things to keep in mind while doing the abs circuit
As for how many times you should be doing this circuit, the trainer revealed: “Run through this circuit 2 to 3 times, moving slowly and staying connected to your deep core the entire time.”
The trainer further provided a few instructions to keep in mind while doing the circuit:
1. Exhale on the effort.
2. Wrap your Transverse Abdominals (TVA) core like a corset- knitting centre and zipping up.
3. Move with control, not momentum.
Lastly, she stressed, “It’s not about doing more…it’s about doing it better.”
If you are also looking to lose weight while building your abs, you can combine Kate Hudson's abs circuit with a weight loss plan suggested by a certified nutritionist, Amaka. She suggested tips like eating dinner early, walking 10k steps combined with strength training, detoxifying every once in a while, and more. Click here to learn more.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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