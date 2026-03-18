Kate Hudson's fitness trainer shares the abs circuit the actor did before Oscars 2026 for a toned body: Watch

On March 17, Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared Kate Hudson 's abs circuit, which the actor did before the Oscars, to have those swoon-worthy abs on the red carpet. “A moment for the abs. The Abs circuit I did with Kate Hudson leading up to the Oscars,” Megan wrote in the caption. Let's find out:

For the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party , the actor, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Song Sung Blue, wore a black sparkly dress with a cutout above the stomach. However, it was her toned abs, which were on full display, that stole the show.

According to Megan, the abs routine she made the Oscar-nominated actor follow before the awards is one of her go-to deep-core circuits when she wants something effective that actually engages the entire core. She added, “We kept the focus on control, form, and breath over speed. That’s where the real work happens.”

Here are the exercises the actor did:

Dumbbell pulse scissor: 8 repetitions

Alternating toe taps: 8 repetitions

Ball pass extension: 8 repetitions

Cross-body knee pull: 8 repetitions

Cross-body with slice: 8 repetitions

Crunch with ball rolls: 8 repetitions Things to keep in mind while doing the abs circuit As for how many times you should be doing this circuit, the trainer revealed: “Run through this circuit 2 to 3 times, moving slowly and staying connected to your deep core the entire time.”

The trainer further provided a few instructions to keep in mind while doing the circuit:

1. Exhale on the effort.

2. Wrap your Transverse Abdominals (TVA) core like a corset- knitting centre and zipping up.

3. Move with control, not momentum.

Lastly, she stressed, “It’s not about doing more…it’s about doing it better.”

If you are also looking to lose weight while building your abs, you can combine Kate Hudson's abs circuit with a weight loss plan suggested by a certified nutritionist, Amaka. She suggested tips like eating dinner early, walking 10k steps combined with strength training, detoxifying every once in a while, and more. Click here to learn more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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