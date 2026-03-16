Rachel McAdams stuns in Sabyasachi High Jewellery paired with glittery golden gown for 98th Academy Awards
Rachel McAdams ended her 10 year Oscars hiatus, stepping on stage to pay tribute to the stars we lost over the past year. Here's a breakdown of what she wore.
Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams made a striking return to the Oscars stage after a decade-long hiatus, arriving in gilded style. At the 98th Academy Awards, she stepped onstage during the “In Memoriam” segment to pay tribute to her dear friend and legendary actor Diane Keaton, who passed away in October 2025. McAdams had previously shared the screen with Keaton in the beloved romantic comedies The Family Stone (2005) and Morning Glory (2010).
Also Read | Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway to Gwyneth Paltrow and Priyanka Chopra: Oscar 2026 sparkles with majestic diamond jewellery
Over the years, the Oscars stage has increasingly reflected global influences, with Indian design and craftsmanship gaining greater visibility on the world’s biggest cinematic platform. Continuing that trend, Rachel McAdams brought a touch of Indian artistry into the spotlight. The 47-year-old actor appeared at the 98th Academy Awards in a radiant golden ensemble by Alberta Ferretti, pairing the look with exquisite jewellery from Indian luxury design house Sabyasachi.
Let’s take a closer look at what she wore!
Rachel McAdams’ gilded glow
At the 98th Academy Awards, Rachel McAdams glowed in understated glamour, wearing a shimmering golden gown by Alberta Ferretti from the Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. The floor-length column dress was crafted in a delicate, light-catching fabric densely embroidered with fine sequins, creating a soft, luminous glow under the stage lights. The silhouette featured a high, round neckline and a dramatic cape-like overlay that draped elegantly over her shoulders and arms, lending the look a regal, almost Grecian fluidity. The gown skimmed her frame before falling into a sleek, elongated hem, which she paired with matching gold pumps by Stuart Weitzman.
Complementing the luminous gown, McAdams opted for statement pieces from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. Her drop earrings were crafted in 18k gold and set with soft peach-toned morganites framed by brilliant-cut EF VVS-VS diamonds, with a smaller diamond stud leading into the larger faceted stone. The warm blush hue of the gemstones subtly echoed the golden tones of her gown while adding a delicate sparkle near her face. Notably, the same earrings were also worn by Jennifer Lopez at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.
She completed the jeweled look with a bold cocktail ring from Sabyasachi, crafted in 18k gold and centred around a warm-toned sapphire, surrounded by clusters of brilliant-cut EF VVS-VS diamonds arranged in sculptural rows. The ornate ring added a striking contrast to the softness of her gown, serving as a dazzling focal point as she stood at the podium.
About her tribute
The Send Help star stepped onto the stage to deliver a heartfelt tribute to Diane Keaton during the ceremony. Reflecting on the late icon’s extraordinary career and lasting influence, Rachel McAdams opened her speech by honouring the breadth of Keaton’s legacy in cinema and beyond.
“The icon, Diane Keaton. Annie Hall, The Godfather, Reds – and that's just her first decade,” she began. “For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life. Believe me when I say, there isn't an actress of my generation who was not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity. She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively: actress, artist, author, activist. But no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children...To our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.