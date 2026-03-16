Rachel McAdams stuns in Sabyasachi High Jewellery paired with glittery golden gown for 98th Academy Awards

Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams made a striking return to the Oscars stage after a decade-long hiatus, arriving in gilded style. At the 98th Academy Awards, she stepped onstage during the “In Memoriam” segment to pay tribute to her dear friend and legendary actor Diane Keaton, who passed away in October 2025. McAdams had previously shared the screen with Keaton in the beloved romantic comedies The Family Stone (2005) and Morning Glory (2010). Rachel McAdams looked radiant as she spoke during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2026 Oscars ceremony. (Reuters; Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial)

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Over the years, the Oscars stage has increasingly reflected global influences, with Indian design and craftsmanship gaining greater visibility on the world’s biggest cinematic platform. Continuing that trend, Rachel McAdams brought a touch of Indian artistry into the spotlight. The 47-year-old actor appeared at the 98th Academy Awards in a radiant golden ensemble by Alberta Ferretti, pairing the look with exquisite jewellery from Indian luxury design house Sabyasachi.

Let’s take a closer look at what she wore!