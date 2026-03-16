Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway to Gwyneth Paltrow and Priyanka Chopra: Oscar 2026 sparkles with majestic diamond jewellery
At Oscar 2026, 'less is more' was replaced by 'more is magnificent', thanks to celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.
Best jewellery at Oscar 2026: If the 98th Academy Awards were a test of pure radiance, the class of 2026 passed with flying colours— and several hundred carats. While the films One Battle After Another and Sinners dominated the winners' list, the red carpet was a strategic battleground of diamonds, sapphires, and vintage revivals. Also read | Isha Ambani turns heads in Valentino gown and Cinderella-style blingy choker at Oscars 2026: See pics
From Priyanka Chopra’s long-awaited return to Anne Hathaway’s high-jewellery drama, here are the details of the best and brightest diamonds that defined the night.
Priyanka Chopra
Representing Bulgari as its global ambassador, Priyanka Chopra was the personification of modern royalty. She paired her feathered white Dior gown with a staggering necklace encrusted with diamonds and blue sapphire accents. The piece served as the focal point of her look, complemented by simple diamond solitaire studs.
Anne Hathaway
Returning to the Oscar stage for the first time in years, Anne Hathaway leaned into sophisticated glamour. To accent her floral Valentino gown, she chose diamond chandelier earrings that caught the light with every move, topped off with a classic diamond necklace that bridged old Hollywood and Gen-Z chic.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actor proved that 'quiet luxury' is best served with loud diamonds. Wearing an ivory gown, she opted for Tiffany & Co jewellery – her choice of a sculptural diamond cuff and understated earrings reminded the world why she remains a red-carpet blueprint.
Kylie Jenner
Opting for a social media reveal before joining partner Timothee Chalamet, Kylie's jewellery was as much a talking point as her red gown. She picked a clean, high-impact aesthetic, choosing rare-cut diamond necklace, rings and earrings that showcased a more mature, refined Oscar look.
Teyana Taylor
The actor was a literal standout in dramatic black-and-white Chanel gown, but it was her Tiffany & Co jewels that stole the show – she sported a bold diamond-encrusted necklace with matching earrings.
Elle Fanning
Looking every bit the indie princess in a Givenchy gown, Elle kept her look ethereal. Her jewellery featured delicate floral-motif diamonds that seemed to float against her skin, a perfect match for her signature 'fairytale' aesthetic.
Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’zion brought a gritty, cool-girl edge to the Oscar 2026 ceremony, opting for a layered diamond necklace that subverted the traditional 'Oscar princess' trope.
Zoe Saldana
The actor leaned into sultry elegance, pairing her lingerie-inspired gown with a diamond necklace that elongated her frame and added a touch of class to her red carpet look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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