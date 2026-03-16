Priyanka Chopra reclaims her 'vision in white' title at Oscar 2026, wears unforgettable white Dior gown with slit: Pics
Priyanka Chopra chose a white dress for her third Oscar, and shared details of ‘last-minute’ alterations before she hit the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas.
The Oscars red carpet has always been the ultimate stage for white dresses. From Madonna’s bedazzled 1991 glamour to Elizabeth Hurley’s shimmering 1995 Versace, the shade has defined some of the most iconic moments in fashion history. Also read | Oscars 2026 live updates: Priyanka Chopra nods as Javier Bardem says ‘Free Palestine’; Best Picture is One Battle
On March 15, Priyanka Chopra officially cemented her place in that hall of fame, returning to the Academy Awards in a look that felt like a high-fashion homecoming. Stepping out for the 98th Annual Academy Awards, Priyanka proved that while she can pull off any palette, white is arguably her signature power colour.
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar 2026 look
Priyanka alongside co-presenter, Javier Bardem, took the stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the award for best international feature film. For the ceremony, Priyanka opted for a breathtaking Dior creation. The gown combined ethereal craftsmanship with a modern, sharp silhouette.
Priyanka's dress balanced minimalism with exuberant detail, featuring a structured, strapless sweetheart neckline, high-thigh slit that revealed an explosion of ostrich feathers lining the hem, subtle ruching across the hip and an incredibly tailored fit.
However, the road to the Oscar red carpet wasn't without its hurdles. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor gave fans a candid look at the 'chaos' behind the scenes. Just hours before her red carpet arrival, Priyanka shared clips of her styling team performing 'last-minute alterations' to ensure the fit of her Oscar gown was surgical in its precision.
Looking back at Priyanka’s white Oscar looks
By choosing a Dior white gown for 2026, Priyanka leaned into a tradition of effortless elegance. This isn’t Priyanka's first time turning heads in ivory. Her history with the Oscars is a masterclass in how to reinvent a single colour across different eras of style.
In 2016, Priyanka made her Oscars debut as a presenter and immediately topped 'best-dressed' lists worldwide. Her Zuhair Murad mermaid-style gown was a delicate balance of transparency and intricate embroidery, marking her arrival as a global fashion force.
A year later, she pivoted from soft lace to architectural brilliance. Her Ralph and Russo column gown grabbed attention for its bold, 'tiled' look, and was praised by fashion critics for its avant-garde bravery and futuristic edge.
Prior to taking the Oscar 2026 stage, Priyanka walked the red carpet with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. While she dazzled in her white gown, Nick also made headlines for a small but significant detail: he was seen wearing a kalava (a sacred Hindu red-and-yellow thread) on his wrist, which fans saw as a beautiful nod to his respect for Indian traditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.