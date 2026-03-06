Priyanka Chopra to return as Oscar presenter: Will she wear a white gown again? See her 2 previous Academy Awards looks
Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Oscars as a 2026 Academy Awards presenter, joining the likes of Anne Hathaway. Let's take a look back at her Oscar looks.
The Academy has officially confirmed it: Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Dolby Theatre as a presenter for the 2026 Academy Awards. This isn't just another red carpet appearance; it’s a high-stakes homecoming. Since she last presented in 2017, Priyanka Chopra has transformed from a 'crossover' star into a formidable Hollywood lead, most recently headlining the high-octane pirate epic, The Bluff. Also read | Priyanka Chopra announced as presenter at Oscars 2026 alongside Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway
Joining a 2026 presenter lineup that includes Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway, her presence underscores her solidified status in the industry’s inner circle. As we anticipate what Priyanka Chopra will wear this year, let’s look back at the red carpet looks – both white – that defined her Oscar journey.
Priyanka's Oscar 2016 look: The 'vision in white' debut
In 2016, Priyanka made her Oscars debut as a presenter, and she didn't just walk the red carpet — she owned it. She wore a stunning white, strapless silk tulle gown by Zuhair Murad. The mermaid-style silhouette featured intricate 3D herbarium embroidery and a sheer bodice that balanced 'classic Hollywood' gown with a modern, daring edge.
She cinched the waist with a thin silver metallic belt and completed the look with a sleek, low ponytail and a deep red lip. The jewellery alone was a headline – Priyanka wore Lorraine Schwartz diamonds worth millions.
Priyanka's Oscar 2017 look: Geometric modernism
For the second year in a row at Oscars, Priyanka opted for a sharp departure from the soft lace of the previous year, leaning into a structural avant-garde white look. She chose a white-and-silver column gown from Ralph and Russo. The dress featured a unique 'tiling' effect with geometric panels and a structured, square-split corset.
Sticking to her 'diamonds are a girl's best friend' mantra, she paired the dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including chunky cuffs on both wrists that gave the look a 'Wonder Woman' finish. This look cemented her as a risk-taker. While others played it safe in traditional ballgowns, Priyanka’s architectural choice proved she was here to lead fashion trends, not just follow them.
Why the 2026 return matters
Priyanka’s return to the Oscar stage on March 15, 2026, marks a full-circle moment. When she first presented in 2016, she was the face of Quantico, fighting for a seat at the table.
In 2026, she returns as a producer and a lead actor with a string of global releases like Citadel and The Bluff under her belt. Moreover, her presence continues the representation of Indian actors on the Academy stage — following in the footsteps of Deepika Padukone’s 2023 appearance.
