Priyanka Chopra announced as presenter at Oscars 2026 alongside Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway

Priyanka shared the announcement on her Instagram account as well, captioning it, “The 2026 Academy Awards.” She has previously presented an Oscar during the 2016 ceremony. Other than Priyanka, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also presented an Oscar during the 2023 ceremony, the same year when RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Additionally, Priyanka has also presented at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards as well as the Primetime Emmy Awards in the past.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is once again joining the list of presenters for the biggest award ceremony in the world, the Oscars! On Thursday, the Academy announced additional names of stars who will present at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony. Priyanka was named alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway. (Also read: Oscars 2026 full list of nominations: Sinners creates history, becomes most nominated film of all time with 16 nods )

More presenters at the Oscars Some of the other presenters at this year's Academy Awards ceremony include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The previously announced Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners created history by becoming the most-nominated film in the history of the Academy Awards. It earned a leading 16 nominations, surpassing the record that was previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land (all had 14). The other big films that are vying for multiple wins include Hamnet, Sentimental Value, One Battle After Another and Frankenstein.

The 98th Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Priyanka was recently seen in the action-thriller film The Bluff. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Fans will see Priyanka next in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will essay the role of Mandakini. Varanasi is set to release on April 7, 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film.

She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.