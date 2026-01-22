Oscars 2026 full list of nominations: Sinners creates history, becomes most nominated film of all time with 16 nods

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are in! Actors Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the Oscar nominations on Thursday, in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. One Battle After Another and Sinners earned multiple nominations for 98th Academy Awards.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners created history by becoming the most-nominated film in the history of the Academy Awards. It earned a leading 16 nominations, surpassing the record that was previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land (all had 14).

The full list of nominations are:

Best Supporting Actress Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best makeup and hairstyling "Frankenstein"

"Kokuho"

"Sinners"

"The Smashing Machine"

"The Ugly Stepsister"

Best Original Score "Bugonia" - Jerskin Fendrix

"Frankenstein" - Alexandre Desplat

"Hamnet" -Max Richter

"One Battle After Another" - Jonny Greenwood

"Sinners" - Ludwig Göransson

Best Live Action Short Film "Butcher's Stain"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"The Singers"

"Two People Exchanging Saliva"

Best Adapted Screenplay "Bugonia" -- Will Tracy

"Frankenstein" -- Guillermo Del Toro

"Hamnet" -- Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao

"One Battle After Another" -- Paul Thomas Anderson

"Train Dreams" -- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay "Blue Moon" -- Robert Kaplow

"It Was Just an Accident" -- Jafar Panahi

"Marty Supreme" -- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"Sentimental Value" -- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

"Sinners" – Ryan Coogler

Best supporting actor Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Best animated short film "Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Best casting "Hamnet" -- Nina Gold

"Marty Supreme" -- Jennifer Venditti

"One Battle After Another" -- Cassandra Kulukundis

"The Secret Agent" -- Gabriel Domingues

"Sinners" -- Francine Maisler

Best Original Song "Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless"

"Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"

"I Lied to You" from "Sinners"

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!"

"Train Dreams" from "Train Dreams"

Best Documentary Feature Film "The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Best Documentary Short Film "All Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: "Were and Are Gone""

"The Devil is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

Best International Feature Film Brazil, "The Secret Agent"

France, "It Was Just an Accident"

Norway, "Sentimental Value"

Spain, "Sirât"

Tunisia, "The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best Animated Feature film "Arco"

"Elio"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best production design "Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Best Film Editing "F1" -- Stephen Mirrione

"Marty Supreme" -- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"One Battle After Another" -- Andy Jurgensen

"Sentimental Value" -- Olivier Bugge

"Sinners" -- Michael P. Shawver

Best Sound "F1"

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirāt"

Best Visual Effects "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

Best Cinematography "Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Actress Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best Director Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best Picture "Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 16.