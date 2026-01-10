Edit Profile
    Golden Globes 2026 final predictions: Will One Battle After Another dominate? Key favourites to win

    Awards season kicks off in full gear with one of the most important events, the Golden Globe Awards. One Battle After Another leads with the most nominations.

    Updated on: Jan 10, 2026 2:18 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    The first major awards night of the year has arrived. The 83rd Golden Globes will take place this Sunday (January 11), and the star-studded event will see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Michael B Jordan, as all their films are in contention. Who will win? One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme are some of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and are expected to claim multiple wins.

    One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme are the favourites to win at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.
    Here are our predictions for the top movie awards of the night:

    Best Motion Picture, Drama

    Hamnet

    Frankenstein

    It Was Just an Accident

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    Predicted winner: Sinners - The horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan has been universally acclaimed, and is the hot favourite to win.

    Sinners starred Michael B Jordan in a dual role.
    Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Blue Moon

    Bugonia

    Marty Supreme

    No Other Choice

    Nouvelle Vague

    One Battle After Another

    Predicted winner: One Battle After Another- Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy has swept the critics circle and is expected to rule at the Golden Globes too.

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

    Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

    Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

    Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

    Tessa Thompson, Hedda

    Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

    Predicted Winner- Jessie Buckley. After the Critics Choice win, she is the frontrunner to win, and it helps that no one has stopped talking about her shattering performance of a grieving mother in the film.

    Jessie Buckley in a still from Hamnet.
    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

    Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

    Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

    Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

    Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

    Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Predicted Winner: Wagner Moura- After Fernanda Torres' win last year, can the Golden Globes award another Brazilian actor? That would be historic. Moura's performance, so rich and resonant, more than deserves it.

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

    Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

    Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

    Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

    Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

    Emma Stone, Bugonia

    Predicted winner: Rose Byrne- This is for Rose to win. There is no competition, to be honest. She has swept the critics circle awards and this one will seal the deal for her first Oscar nomination.

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

    George Clooney, Jay Kelly

    Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

    Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

    Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice

    Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

    Predicted winner: Timothée Chalamet - In Marty Supreme, Timothée breathes fire and soul, delivering his best performance to date.

    Timothee Chalamet plays Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.
    Best Supporting Actor

    Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

    Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

    Paul Mescal, Hamnet

    Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

    Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

    Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

    Predicted winner: Jacob Elordi- The Australian actor deserves the win for his soulful portrayal of the creature, caught in the midst of greed and ego.

    Best Supporting Actress

    Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

    Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

    Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

    Amy Madigan, Weapons

    Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

    Predicted winner: Elle Fanning- Elle's wonderfully nuanced performance as the American actor who wants to fit in the dysfunctional family drama is nothing short of magic. It is such a complicated role, but Elle makes it look effortless.

    Best Director - Motion Picture

    Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

    Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

    Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

    Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

    Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

    Ryan Coogler, Sinners

    Predicted winner: Paul Thomas Anderson- He has been long overdue, and I feel it's finally time for PTA to get his flowers. One Battle After Another is a giant of a film, and it is PTA's vision that gives it all the bite.

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    F1

    KPop Demon Hunters

    Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

    Sinners

    Weapons

    Wicked: For Good

    Zootopia 2

    Predicted Winner: KPop Demon Hunters -The animated film was a box office juggernaut, shattering records and making it the best to win in this category.

    For Indian audiences, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

    recommendedIcon
