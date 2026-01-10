Golden Globes 2026 final predictions: Will One Battle After Another dominate? Key favourites to win
Awards season kicks off in full gear with one of the most important events, the Golden Globe Awards. One Battle After Another leads with the most nominations.
The first major awards night of the year has arrived. The 83rd Golden Globes will take place this Sunday (January 11), and the star-studded event will see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Michael B Jordan, as all their films are in contention. Who will win? One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme are some of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and are expected to claim multiple wins.
Here are our predictions for the top movie awards of the night:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hamnet
Frankenstein
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Predicted winner: Sinners - The horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan has been universally acclaimed, and is the hot favourite to win.
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Predicted winner: One Battle After Another- Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy has swept the critics circle and is expected to rule at the Golden Globes too.
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Predicted Winner- Jessie Buckley. After the Critics Choice win, she is the frontrunner to win, and it helps that no one has stopped talking about her shattering performance of a grieving mother in the film.
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Predicted Winner: Wagner Moura- After Fernanda Torres' win last year, can the Golden Globes award another Brazilian actor? That would be historic. Moura's performance, so rich and resonant, more than deserves it.
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Predicted winner: Rose Byrne- This is for Rose to win. There is no competition, to be honest. She has swept the critics circle awards and this one will seal the deal for her first Oscar nomination.
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Predicted winner: Timothée Chalamet - In Marty Supreme, Timothée breathes fire and soul, delivering his best performance to date.
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Predicted winner: Jacob Elordi- The Australian actor deserves the win for his soulful portrayal of the creature, caught in the midst of greed and ego.
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Predicted winner: Elle Fanning- Elle's wonderfully nuanced performance as the American actor who wants to fit in the dysfunctional family drama is nothing short of magic. It is such a complicated role, but Elle makes it look effortless.
Best Director - Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Predicted winner: Paul Thomas Anderson- He has been long overdue, and I feel it's finally time for PTA to get his flowers. One Battle After Another is a giant of a film, and it is PTA's vision that gives it all the bite.
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Predicted Winner: KPop Demon Hunters -The animated film was a box office juggernaut, shattering records and making it the best to win in this category.
For Indian audiences, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play.