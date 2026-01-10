Golden Globes 2026 final predictions: Will One Battle After Another dominate? Key favourites to win

The first major awards night of the year has arrived. The 83rd Golden Globes will take place this Sunday (January 11), and the star-studded event will see the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Michael B Jordan, as all their films are in contention. Who will win? One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme are some of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and are expected to claim multiple wins. One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme are the favourites to win at the Golden Globe Awards 2026. Here are our predictions for the top movie awards of the night: Best Motion Picture, Drama Hamnet Frankenstein It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Predicted winner: Sinners - The horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan has been universally acclaimed, and is the hot favourite to win.

Sinners starred Michael B Jordan in a dual role.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another Predicted winner: One Battle After Another- Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy has swept the critics circle and is expected to rule at the Golden Globes too. Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby Predicted Winner- Jessie Buckley. After the Critics Choice win, she is the frontrunner to win, and it helps that no one has stopped talking about her shattering performance of a grieving mother in the film.

Jessie Buckley in a still from Hamnet.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Predicted Winner: Wagner Moura- After Fernanda Torres' win last year, can the Golden Globes award another Brazilian actor? That would be historic. Moura's performance, so rich and resonant, more than deserves it. Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia Predicted winner: Rose Byrne- This is for Rose to win. There is no competition, to be honest. She has swept the critics circle awards and this one will seal the deal for her first Oscar nomination. Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme George Clooney, Jay Kelly Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Predicted winner: Timothée Chalamet - In Marty Supreme, Timothée breathes fire and soul, delivering his best performance to date.

Timothee Chalamet plays Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme.