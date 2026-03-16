Priyanka Chopra's 'dull' white corset gown on Oscars 2026 red carpet disappoints fans: 'She can do so much better'
For her appearance at the 2026 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra wore a strapless white Dior gown that had a few fans, even as people praised the actor.
Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to the Oscars this year as a presenter. The Indian star, one of the rare South Asian stars in Hollywood, appeared as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards in a strapless white gown from Dior. And even as some fans went gaga, a large section of the internet and her own fans were left disappointed and not suitably impressed.
Priyanka Chopra at the 2026 Oscars
Priyanka graced the Oscars red carpet with husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Priyanka’s gown had a fitted bodice that accentuated her silhouette, while the skirt flowed with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing. She paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a large diamond necklace. The actor kept her hair sleek and straight, completing the look. Husband Nick complemented her in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie.
Fans not impressed
The attempt was clearly to pay homage to the timeless red carpet aesthetic of Hollywood’s golden era. However, to many, it fell flat, with many calling it dull and bland. “Girl, you had so much potential to do better, but this is just bad,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), adding a crying emoji for good measure. Another chimed in, “Usually she dresses so well, but this look just doesn’t land!” One comment summed up the internet’s response as it read: “She can do so much better.”
There was particular criticism of Priyanka’s hair and styling. “The jewellery is interesting, but I don’t like the dress or the hair. When she nails it, she really nails it. But she often disappointingly misses,” wrote one. A slightly more detailed analysis of her look on Twitter read, “Something about her styling always looks so HEAVY to me, and I am not talking about her body. I don't like the bottom half of the dress or the shoes. The necklace is overpowering, and so is her hair. Idk, I think she's a very pretty woman, but she almost always misses for me.”
But many praised Priyanka for carrying off the look despite the styling. “She's looking hot, DESPITE that horrible corset and sticky chipku hair,” marvelled one.
What is Priyanka doing at the Oscars
Ahead of her appearance, Priyanka had also shared a glimpse of her preparations with fans on Instagram Stories. In a short clip posted earlier in the day, the actor was seen getting ready for the ceremony while dressed in the elegant white Dior creation, heading to the big show with Nick Jonas by her side. The actor is expected to appear on stage as a presenter during the ceremony later in the evening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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