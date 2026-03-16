Priyanka Chopra's 'dull' white corset gown on Oscars 2026 red carpet disappoints fans: 'She can do so much better'

Priyanka graced the Oscars red carpet with husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Priyanka’s gown had a fitted bodice that accentuated her silhouette, while the skirt flowed with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing. She paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a large diamond necklace. The actor kept her hair sleek and straight, completing the look. Husband Nick complemented her in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie.

Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to the Oscars this year as a presenter. The Indian star, one of the rare South Asian stars in Hollywood, appeared as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards in a strapless white gown from Dior. And even as some fans went gaga, a large section of the internet and her own fans were left disappointed and not suitably impressed.

Fans not impressed The attempt was clearly to pay homage to the timeless red carpet aesthetic of Hollywood’s golden era. However, to many, it fell flat, with many calling it dull and bland. “Girl, you had so much potential to do better, but this is just bad,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), adding a crying emoji for good measure. Another chimed in, “Usually she dresses so well, but this look just doesn’t land!” One comment summed up the internet’s response as it read: “She can do so much better.”

There was particular criticism of Priyanka’s hair and styling. “The jewellery is interesting, but I don’t like the dress or the hair. When she nails it, she really nails it. But she often disappointingly misses,” wrote one. A slightly more detailed analysis of her look on Twitter read, “Something about her styling always looks so HEAVY to me, and I am not talking about her body. I don't like the bottom half of the dress or the shoes. The necklace is overpowering, and so is her hair. Idk, I think she's a very pretty woman, but she almost always misses for me.”

But many praised Priyanka for carrying off the look despite the styling. “She's looking hot, DESPITE that horrible corset and sticky chipku hair,” marvelled one.