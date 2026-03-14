Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas makes heads turn in a chic white Dior dress at star-studded pre-Oscars dinner
At a pre-Oscars dinner, Priyanka Chopra showcased a stunning white Dior dress, complemented by Bvlgari jewellery. Her husband, Nick Jonas, wore a stylish look.
On March 13, W Magazine and Dior hosted an intimate dinner ahead of this Sunday's Academy Awards. Priyanka Chopra attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas. The affair also saw the Dior creative director, Jonathan Anderson, Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin in attendance.
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Priyanka, who is one of the presenters this year at the Oscars, opted for a head-to-toe Dior look for the special occasion. While her white dress is from the luxury fashion house's pre-spring 2026 collection, her heels and bag are from the French luxury label as well. Let's decode her look:
The ethereal white Dior moment
Inspired by the Grecian goddesses, Priyanka Chopra's white ensemble features a wide-collared neckline embellished with a beaded tassel-adorned brooch. Colourful sequinned embroidery inspired by nature adorns her shoulder and the front of the skirt, adding a pop of colour, and the half-length, billowy sleeves add a whimsical touch.
The dress also features a cinched waistline, a relaxed silhouette on the bodice, a flowy asymmetrical skirt with a pulled-up design element on the side that flows into a floor-sweeping train at the back. She styled the dress with black bow heeled slingback heels and a black clutch.
For jewels, Priyanka chose Bvlgari pieces, including multi-hoop earrings and statement rings. With her shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft blowout waves, she chose feathered brows, muted pink eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and soft highlighter on the contours for the glam.
What did Nick Jonas wear?
Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a beige tweed double-breasted blazer featuring padded shoulders, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He wore it with a crisp white button-down shirt, black, relaxed, straight-fit pants, matching dress shoes, and a stylish luxury watch.
About Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a multiple award-winning global icon, known for her multiple roles in both Indian cinema and Hollywood. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka will also be seen next in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is already the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery label Bvlgari, is also rumoured to be announced soon as the ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior.
The star is married to Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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