Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas makes heads turn in a chic white Dior dress at star-studded pre-Oscars dinner

Inspired by the Grecian goddesses, Priyanka Chopra 's white ensemble features a wide-collared neckline embellished with a beaded tassel-adorned brooch. Colourful sequinned embroidery inspired by nature adorns her shoulder and the front of the skirt, adding a pop of colour, and the half-length, billowy sleeves add a whimsical touch.

Priyanka, who is one of the presenters this year at the Oscars , opted for a head-to-toe Dior look for the special occasion. While her white dress is from the luxury fashion house's pre-spring 2026 collection, her heels and bag are from the French luxury label as well. Let's decode her look:

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On March 13, W Magazine and Dior hosted an intimate dinner ahead of this Sunday's Academy Awards. Priyanka Chopra attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas. The affair also saw the Dior creative director, Jonathan Anderson, Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin in attendance.

The dress also features a cinched waistline, a relaxed silhouette on the bodice, a flowy asymmetrical skirt with a pulled-up design element on the side that flows into a floor-sweeping train at the back. She styled the dress with black bow heeled slingback heels and a black clutch.

For jewels, Priyanka chose Bvlgari pieces, including multi-hoop earrings and statement rings. With her shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side parting and styled in soft blowout waves, she chose feathered brows, muted pink eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and soft highlighter on the contours for the glam.

What did Nick Jonas wear? Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a beige tweed double-breasted blazer featuring padded shoulders, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He wore it with a crisp white button-down shirt, black, relaxed, straight-fit pants, matching dress shoes, and a stylish luxury watch.

About Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is a multiple award-winning global icon, known for her multiple roles in both Indian cinema and Hollywood. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka will also be seen next in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is already the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery label Bvlgari, is also rumoured to be announced soon as the ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior.

The star is married to Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.