Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Golden Globe Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor, gives shoutout to Kylie

    Golden Globe Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another and Sinners are expected to dominate the first award night of the season.

    Updated on: Jan 12, 2026 8:09 AM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Hollywood’s awards season is underway with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, happening now.

    Timothee Chalamet at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Timothee Chalamet at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Comedian Nikki Glaser returns for a second year to host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It’s a Champagne-soaked party featuring some of the biggest names in film and television.

    Full list of winners

    Here is the list of award winners from the first big night of the season of Hollywood:

    Best Motion Picture - Drama

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    It Was Just an Accident

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    The Secret Agent

    Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Blue Moon

    Bugonia

    Marty Supreme

    No Other Choice

    Nouvelle Vague

    One Battle After Another

    Best Motion Picture - Animated

    Arco

    Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

    Elio

    KPop Demon Hunters

    Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

    Zootopia 2

    Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

    It Was Just An Accident

    No Other Choice

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value

    Sirāt

    The Voice of Hind Rajab

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

    Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

    Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

    Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

    Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

    Tessa Thompson, Hedda (2025)

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

    Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

    Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

    Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

    Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

    Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

    Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

    Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

    Emma Stone, Bugonia

    Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

    Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

    George Clooney, Jay Kelly

    Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

    Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

    Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

    Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme - WINNER

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

    Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

    Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

    Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

    Amy Madigan, Weapons

    Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another - WINNER

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

    Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

    Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

    Paul Mescal, Hamnet

    Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

    Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

    Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value - WINNER

    Best Director - Motion Picture

    Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

    Ryan Coogler, Sinners

    Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

    Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

    Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

    Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

    Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

    Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

    Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

    Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

    Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

    Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

    Ryan Coogler, Sinners

    Best Original Score - Motion Picture

    Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

    Hans Zimmer, F1

    Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

    Kangding Ray, Sirāt

    Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER

    Max Richter, Hamnet

    Best Original Song - Motion Picture

    Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Golden, KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

    I Lied to You, Sinners

    No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

    The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

    Train Dreams, Train Dreams

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    F1

    KPop Demon Hunters

    Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

    Sinners - WINNER

    Weapons

    Wicked: For Good

    Zootopia 2

    Best Television Series - Drama

    The Diplomat

    Pluribus

    Severance

    Slow Horses

    The Pitt

    The White Lotus

    Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Abbott Elementary

    The Bear

    Hacks

    Nobody Wants This

    Only Murders in the Building

    The Studio

    Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Adolescence

    All Her Fault

    Black Mirror

    Dying for Sex

    The Beast in Me

    The Girlfriend

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

    Kathy Bates, Matlock

    Britt Lower, Severance

    Helen Mirren, Mobland

    Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

    Keri Russell, The Diplomat

    Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

    Adam Scott, Severance

    Diego Luna, Andor

    Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

    Mark Ruffalo, Task

    Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

    Sterling Brown, Paradise

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

    Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

    Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

    Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

    Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

    Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

    Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

    Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER

    Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

    Glen Powell, Chad Powers

    Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

    Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

    Erin Doherty, Adolescence

    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

    Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

    Parker Posey, The White Lotus

    Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

    Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

    Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

    Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

    Jude Law, Black Rabbit

    Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

    Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

    Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

    Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

    Tramell Tillman, Severance

    Ashley Walters, Adolescence

    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

    Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

    Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

    Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

    Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

    Ricky Gervais: Mortality

    Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

    Best Podcast

    Call Her Daddy

    Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER

    Smartless

    The Mel Robbins Podcast

    Armchair Expert

    recommendedIcon
    Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
    News/Entertainment/Hollywood/Golden Globe Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners (updated Live): Timothee Chalamet Wins Best Actor, Gives Shoutout To Kylie
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes