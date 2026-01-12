Golden Globe Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor, gives shoutout to Kylie
Golden Globe Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another and Sinners are expected to dominate the first award night of the season.
Hollywood’s awards season is underway with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, happening now.
Comedian Nikki Glaser returns for a second year to host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It’s a Champagne-soaked party featuring some of the biggest names in film and television.
Full list of winners
Here is the list of award winners from the first big night of the season of Hollywood:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Tessa Thompson, Hedda (2025)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme - WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value - WINNER
Best Director - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Hans Zimmer, F1
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER
Max Richter, Hamnet
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners - WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The Pitt
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Adam Scott, Severance
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
Sterling Brown, Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Armchair Expert