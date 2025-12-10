Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song & Fortune Feimster join Kim Kardashian in Netflix’s The Fifth Wheel

Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, and Fortune Feimster have been roped in to star alongside Kim Kardashian in the upcoming comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, for Netflix. Directed by Hollywood star Eva Longoria, the much-anticipated project follows a disastrous group trip to Las Vegas, as per Netflix's Tudum. Kim Kardashian poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series "All's Fair" on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The Fifth Wheel: What to expect?

The script of the film has been written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Kim and Pell are serving as producers, besides Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Alex Brown through the Gloria Sanchez banner, as well as Cris Abrego and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group. The executive producers on the project are Mary Bundy and David Hyman.

According to Deadline, the story of the upcoming film centers around a group of best friends from high school who decide to reconnect with each other during a weekend journey to Las Vegas. They are forced to deal with their messy lives and unraveling friendships when a 'hot outside,' played by Kim, crashes the weekend.

Kim, who recently featured in TV series All's Fair, is playing a "key character" in the upcoming film, Daily Mail reported.

She will be seen as the "hot outsider," who will gatecrash the experience, while the school friends evaluate their personal lives and questionable decisions. The project has remained a priority for the streaming platform, which acquired the deal during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2023 in an auction.

All about new cast members

Nikki Glaser has remained in demand ever since the comedian came into the spotlight during the Tom Brady Roast that came out on Netflix in 2024. Besides The Fifth Wheel, Glaser is also a part of a new comedy for Universal. She would star in the project, while Judd Apatow serves as the producer.

Fans watched Brenda Song recently in the sports comedy Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson in the lead. Besides this, she even featured alongside Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. Fortune Feimster, meanwhile, joined Arnold Schwarzenegger for the action comedy series Fubar for Netflix. She even lent her voice for a character in Zootopia 2.