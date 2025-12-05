Kim Kardashian confronted her Paris robbers wearing the same diamonds stolen from her: ‘I want to taunt these losers…’

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom on May 2025, but the moment — and the emotion behind it — unfolded on the latest episode of The Kardashians , which aired December 4.

Ignoring her lawyers’ and family’s warnings, Kardashian chose to face them dripping in diamonds, wearing a 22-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring (the same ring that was stolen), a Samer Halimeh New York necklace worth $3 million, Briony Raymond ear cuffs, and Repossi jewels — a dazzling ensemble that made a powerful statement.

When Kim Kardashian walked into the Paris courtroom this spring (May 13), she wasn’t just attending a trial; this girl boss was fully reclaiming the narrative. Dressed in a vintage black John Galliano blazer dress and covered in diamonds, Kim stood mere feet away from the men who tied her up at gunpoint, nine years ago. The thieves stole nearly $10 million worth of jewellery that night in one of the most high-profile celebrity robberies of the decade.

“They’re not going to take my power…” In the episode, Kim is seen preparing for the hearing alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, who expresses concern about her daughter’s choice of jewellery. “You know I love you … and I love everyone in this room … but do you really think we should walk in there with all the diamonds on? Should we rethink this?” Kris asks.

Kim though, refused to back down. “No,” she replies calmly. “They’re not going to take my power. I want to be who I want to be. I feel like they took that away from me for so long.” The Skims founder explains that she deliberately chose to wear pieces that symbolised her strength and resilience — including the ring that was revamped with the insurance money from the robbery.

“For years, I didn’t wear diamonds. And I couldn’t even have fathomed wearing them,” she said in a confessional. “But again, you’re still telling me what I’m not allowed to do because of what these people have done? … It wouldn’t be appropriate to wear jewellery? That’s where I draw the line.”

“I want to taunt the f—ck out of these losers…” Back in her hotel room, a heated discussion unfolds between Kim, Kris, and the glam team. Kris cites an email from their lawyers advising them to “tone it down,” while Kim’s team supports that she should wear whatever makes her feel powerful.

In a pointed message aimed at her robbers, Kardashian says, “I was being myself and you tried to literally rob me of that. And now, they’re taking away my experience to wear whatever I want to wear … out of respect for them? … Or so it will look a certain way? That’s kind of where I draw the line here. I want to taunt the f—ck out of these losers.”

The 2016 Paris heist The confrontation marked a full-circle moment for Kim, who had largely avoided wearing diamonds since the traumatic robbery in October 2016. That night, a group of masked men broke into her Paris apartment, tied her hands and feet with zip ties and duct tape, and stole millions worth of jewels — including her engagement ring.

Kim had been staying with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, assistant Stephanie Shepherd, and friend Simone Harouche. When Kourtney and Shepherd stepped out with their security detail, Kim and Harouche were left alone — leaving the door open, literally and figuratively, for one of the most shocking crimes in modern celebrity history.

Nearly a decade later, Kim, dripping in the very thing once used to violate her safety, turned trauma into triumph.