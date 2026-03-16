Isha Ambani turns heads in Valentino gown and Cinderella-style blingy choker at Oscars 2026: See pics
Isha Ambani flaunts Spring aesthetic at the 2026 Academy Awards red carpet, alongside her husband Anand Piramal.
The 98th Academy Award ceremony, which took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, had Isha Ambani in attendance along with her husband, Anand Piramal. The 34-year-old turned heads on the red carpet by going retro with her fashion choice.
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Decoding Isha Ambani’s look at the 2026 Oscars
Isha was a picture of elegance at the event, dressed in a vintage Valentino gown with intricate floral embroidery. It was part of the designer’s Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection, which captures a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic.
The strapless gown has a champagne-tone layer over a fitted black bodice that accentuates the silhouette. The embroidery, scattered on the top and across the flowing skirt, added a graceful touch to the look.
Isha paired the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, which included a choker-style necklace with drop diamonds, as well as matching drop earrings.
In the make-up department, Isha followed the less-is-more philosophy with glossy nude lips and warm eyeshadow. The defined brows and minimal blush tied the soft glam look together.
All about Anand Piramal’s dress
Beside her, her husband, Anand Piramal, cut a sharp figure in a Dolce & Gabbana suit. The ensembles comprised a crisp white shirt, a black dinner jacket with intricate thread work in red, black trousers and a matching bow tie. He paired the outfit with black Oxfords and wide-framed glasses.
More about Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest person, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. Isha sits on the board of directors of Reliance Industries and has made her mark as a business leader, arts patron and philanthropist.
She married Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, in December 2018. The couple shares twins, a son named Krishna and a daughter named Aadiya, whom they welcomed in 2022.
Prior to the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, Isha visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There she had a meeting with the museum's Director and President Amy Homma. The discussion reportedly focused on their shared passion for cinema, arts and cultural storytelling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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