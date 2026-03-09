Isha Ambani glows in east-meets-west look for a sangeet ceremony, pairs sparkly corset top with designer lehenga
Isha Ambani proves the modern wedding guest isn't afraid to break the rules. By swapping a blouse for a corset, she’s given us the perfect 2026 wedding look.
When it comes to wedding fashion, Isha Ambani doesn't just follow trends — she anchors them. On March 8, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared Isha’s latest look for a sangeet ceremony. The ensemble is a masterclass in 'east-meets-west', proving that a modern edge can breathe new life into traditional silhouettes. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in coral-toned ensemble paired with elegant diamond earrings alongside Queen Rania of Jordan at NMACC
Draped in a custom Wiederhoeft corset and a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga, Isha showcased a look that was equal parts avant-garde and regal.
Decoding Isha Ambani's look
Isha’s outfit is a brilliant juxtaposition of structural western tailoring and fluid Indian craftsmanship. Moving away from the traditional choli, Isha opted for a custom corset by New York-based designer Wiederhoeft. The champagne-toned piece features intricate, sculptural embroidery and a strapless neckline, offering a cinched, modern silhouette that feels fresh and daring.
To ground the look in tradition, she paired the corset with a voluminous Manish Malhotra lehenga skirt. The skirt features silver zardozi and sequin work, catching the light with every movement — perfect for a high-energy sangeet night.
Take a closer look at what Isha Ambani wore:
Isha Ambani's jewellery and styling
Isha leaned into the royal aesthetic with a stunning diamond maang tika and statement chandelier earrings. Her wrists were stacked with diamond bangles, balancing the bare neckline of the corset. A sleek, low half-ponytail with a slight wave kept the focus on her face and the corset's intricate bodice. Her makeup was classic — dewy skin, a soft nude lip, and defined, smoky eyes.
How to recreate Isha's fusion look for a wedding
You don’t need a billionaire’s budget to channel this sophisticated fusion look. Here’s how you can nail the corset-lehenga trend: to start, pair a structured corset top (in satin or brocade) with a high-waisted, flared lehenga skirt. As demostrated by Isha, the corset provides a snatched look that contrasts beautifully with a heavy skirt. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in champagne-gold and pastel pink bridal lehenga paired with magnificent diamond jewels: See pics
Stick to monochromatic metallics, like Isha. Champagne, silver, or rose gold creates a seamless transition between the western top and the Indian bottom. Skip the traditional shoulder drape. Try a thin scarf or sheer dupatta wrapped around the arms or trailing behind to keep the corset's structure visible. Since the neckline is strapless, go big on the earrings and hair accessories. A bold passa or a statement maang tika adds that necessary festive vibe.
