Isha Ambani glows in east-meets-west look for a sangeet ceremony, pairs sparkly corset top with designer lehenga

When it comes to wedding fashion, Isha Ambani doesn't just follow trends — she anchors them. On March 8, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared Isha’s latest look for a sangeet ceremony. The ensemble is a masterclass in 'east-meets-west', proving that a modern edge can breathe new life into traditional silhouettes. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in coral-toned ensemble paired with elegant diamond earrings alongside Queen Rania of Jordan at NMACC Isha Ambani rocked a custom Wiederhoeft corset with a Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Instagram/ anaitashroffadajania)

Draped in a custom Wiederhoeft corset and a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga, Isha showcased a look that was equal parts avant-garde and regal.

Decoding Isha Ambani's look Isha’s outfit is a brilliant juxtaposition of structural western tailoring and fluid Indian craftsmanship. Moving away from the traditional choli, Isha opted for a custom corset by New York-based designer Wiederhoeft. The champagne-toned piece features intricate, sculptural embroidery and a strapless neckline, offering a cinched, modern silhouette that feels fresh and daring.

To ground the look in tradition, she paired the corset with a voluminous Manish Malhotra lehenga skirt. The skirt features silver zardozi and sequin work, catching the light with every movement — perfect for a high-energy sangeet night.

Take a closer look at what Isha Ambani wore: