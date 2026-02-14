Isha Ambani stuns in coral-toned ensemble paired with elegant diamond earrings alongside Queen Rania of Jordan at NMACC

From the waist, the dress transitions into a precision-pleated skirt with a striking hand-painted or gradient effect, where vibrant coral gracefully fades into softer, creamy peach tones. The standout detail is the asymmetrical, handkerchief-style hemline, which creates a bold, architectural silhouette.

Ditching her usual pantsuits and ethnic ensembles, Isha instead opted for a show-stopping dress that beautifully blends modernity with tradition. The coral-toned ensemble masterfully combines structural elegance with fluid movement. The upper portion features a sleeveless, fitted bodice with a high neckline, adorned with a subtle sheen that hints at a silk or satin-blend fabric.

Isha Ambani, a member of India’s wealthiest family, is a true fashionista at heart. The 34-year-old is often seen rocking high-fashion looks, donning exquisite luxury pieces and rare jewels. In her recent appearance at the Roundtable Conversation with Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held to celebrate Women Leadership in India at NMACC, she looked absolutely stunning in an all-orange ensemble. Let’s decode her look and pick out some style notes. (Also read: Radhika Merchant blooms like a red rose in dramatic gown, serves ultimate Valentine’s Day fashion inspiration. See pics )

How she styled her look Talking about the Ambani ladies’ looks without mentioning their dazzling jewels is simply impossible. Isha perfectly accessorised her coral ensemble with a pair of elegant diamond earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle, paired with nude pump heels.

True to her signature style, Isha kept her makeup subtle yet striking, soft nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly defined brows, a gentle blush on the cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick that enhanced her natural glow.

Her luscious tresses were left loose with a middle partition, cascading down her shoulders, completing the graceful aura. Adding the final flourish, her deep crimson manicure perfectly contrasted the coral outfit, tying the entire look together with a polished, sophisticated touch.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She has two younger brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, who are also actively involved in the family business. Isha tied the knot with industrialist Anand Piramal in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2018.

The couple is blessed with two children, Aadiya and Krishan, both of whom were conceived through IVF. Known for balancing her roles as a businesswoman, mother, and socialite, Isha continues to be a prominent figure in India’s social and corporate circles.