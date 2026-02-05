Kangana Ranaut serves high-fashion elegance in stylish silk saree and a black coat during Parliament session

Kangana Ranaut was seen leaving the Parliament after a session on February 4. Fans loved her sharp look for the occasion and flooded social media with praise. She wore a silk saree featuring brocade embroidery done on a green border. The colourful striped pattern, along with colourful floral print, adds a feminine flair to the six yards.

Kangana Ranaut's appearances in the Parliament are a masterclass in elegance, turning the traditional saree look into appealing, chic business wear for the modern woman. For her latest spotting while exiting the Parliament after a session, the actor-turned-politician was seen in a silk saree and a black coat.

The styling She wore the saree in a traditional style, with the pallu neatly pleated on the shoulder. A black waist-length, trench coat-style jacket completed Kangana's Parliament look. It features a collared neckline, a double-breasted design, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a tailored fit.

She cinched the coat wth a matching black leather belt worn under the bust. As for the accessories, the actor chose to keep it simple yet luxe by carrying a black Hermés bag, a statement ring, and black broad sunglasses.

A dainty bindi, a no-makeup makeup look, light pink lip shade, and her signature curly tresses tied in a neat, pulled-back top knot rounded off the styling. Lastly, black, pointed leather boots with a pencil heel gave a finishing touch to Kangana's business-chic ensemble.