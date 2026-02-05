Kangana Ranaut serves high-fashion elegance in stylish silk saree and a black coat during Parliament session
At Parliament, Kangana Ranaut combined tradition and style in a silk saree and a black, waist-length trench coat, accessorised with a Hermés bag and sunglasses.
Kangana Ranaut's appearances in the Parliament are a masterclass in elegance, turning the traditional saree look into appealing, chic business wear for the modern woman. For her latest spotting while exiting the Parliament after a session, the actor-turned-politician was seen in a silk saree and a black coat.
What did Kangana Ranaut wear?
Kangana Ranaut was seen leaving the Parliament after a session on February 4. Fans loved her sharp look for the occasion and flooded social media with praise. She wore a silk saree featuring brocade embroidery done on a green border. The colourful striped pattern, along with colourful floral print, adds a feminine flair to the six yards.
The styling
She wore the saree in a traditional style, with the pallu neatly pleated on the shoulder. A black waist-length, trench coat-style jacket completed Kangana's Parliament look. It features a collared neckline, a double-breasted design, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a tailored fit.
She cinched the coat wth a matching black leather belt worn under the bust. As for the accessories, the actor chose to keep it simple yet luxe by carrying a black Hermés bag, a statement ring, and black broad sunglasses.
A dainty bindi, a no-makeup makeup look, light pink lip shade, and her signature curly tresses tied in a neat, pulled-back top knot rounded off the styling. Lastly, black, pointed leather boots with a pencil heel gave a finishing touch to Kangana's business-chic ensemble.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Kangana's sharp, chic style for the Parliament appearance. One Instagram user wrote, “She's truly the goddess of fashion!!” Another commented, “Tailored elegance, confident stride, and a presence that commands attention.” Someone else wrote, “Kangana Ranaut always knows how to make a striking appearance.”
