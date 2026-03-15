Inside Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscars weekend: From what she wore to glimpses of candlelit dinner and 2026 Oscars schedule
Priyanka Chopra celebrated the pre-Oscars weekend festivities in style. Here's a look inside the events and schedule.
Priyanka Chopra is basking in the glow of the Oscars. The The Bluff star, who is set to be one of the presenters at the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony tomorrow, attended a pre-Oscars dinner party hosted by Rolex, which was followed by a picnic breakfast the next day. She was joined by her manager Anjula Acharia, American political staffer Huma Abedin, and creative campaign organiser Dana Supnick Guidoni.
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Anjula Acharia shared glimpses from the elegant evening on her Instagram stories on March 14, posting photos and selfies with fellow guests. The snapshots offered a peek into the beautifully candlelit dinner setup, along with her invitation to the event, the programme for the 98th Oscars weekend, and moments from a relaxed pre-Oscars picnic. Here’s what the girls wore!
Priyanka Chopra stuns in polka spaghetti dress for pre-Oscars picnic
Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight in a striking black spaghetti-strap dress adorned with bold red and white polka dots. The fitted silhouette flared slightly toward the hem with a ruffled finish, adding movement and drama. She completed the look with soft waves, subtle jewellery, and a natural glam makeup look.
Huma Abedin looked elegant in an ivory midi dress featuring delicate grey embroidered motifs throughout. Her long-sleeved silhouette had a soft, flowing structure with a cinched waist, paired with black open-toe heels. Minimal jewellery and softly styled hair completed the refined daytime look.
Anjula Acharia, on the other hand, opted for a sleek, satin-like teal slip dress that fell just below the knee. The minimalist silhouette with thin straps gave the outfit a polished yet effortless feel. She paired it with oversized black sunglasses, delicate bracelets, and strappy nude heels for the chic garden-party look.
More glimpses inside the pre-Oscars festivities
The dinner hosted by Rolex was set around a long, elegantly arranged table draped in a crisp white tablecloth. Down the centre, small glass vases filled with vibrant yellow flowers were placed at intervals, interspersed with glowing candles in glass holders, casting a warm, intimate light across the table. Each place setting featured neatly arranged plates, folded napkins, polished cutlery, and multiple wine glasses, while guests gathered around the beautifully lit table to kick off the pre-Oscars evening.
The Oscars weekend schedule
Anjula also shared a glimpse of the Academy Awards weekend programme, scheduled from March 14 to 16, with the festivities set to take place at Hotel Bel-Air. The first day included a tour of Lightstorm Entertainment Studio, where guests were welcomed by filmmaker James Cameron, followed by the Rolex-hosted dinner at Soho House West Hollywood, with a smart-casual dress code for the evening.
The itinerary for March 15 began with breakfast at Hotel Bel-Air, followed by hair and makeup preparations and an in-room brunch hosted by the Rolex team. The day then continues with a photo session and cocktails before guests head out to the Dolby Theatre for the red carpet walk and a cocktail reception in the Dolby Lounge. This is to be followed by the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm PDT. At 7:30 pm, guests will attend the Governor's Ball for a cocktail dinner. The final day, March 16, marks the close of the celebrations, with guest departures scheduled throughout the day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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