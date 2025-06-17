Indian-origin Huma Abedin took a muddy shuttle bus ride on wedding day to marry billionaire Alex Soros

Indian-origin author Huma Abedin, longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, recently married investor Alex Soros, one of billionaire George Soros's five children, at the couple’s home in New York. Huma Abedin revealed that she and Alex Soros had initially planned to elope.(Instagram/humaabedin, alexsoros)

Speaking to Vogue about the wedding, Abedin revealed that despite their opulent wedding ceremony, one of the memorable moments was taking a shuttle bus to the event after it rained hard the night before, and on that day.

"The ground was wet and muddy, so we had to ride over to protect the dress from getting wet. We had a brief window of time when it wasn’t going to rain. I couldn’t sit, so I didn’t wrinkle the dress. So there we were, cramming into a shuttle," she said.

Abedin said that fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, held her veil on a hanger and told the driver to leave before the rain starts. "Not only did it give me no nerves heading to the ceremony, it made the whole situation just comical," she added.

Abedin revealed that she and Alex Soros had planned to elope, but the plan changed at an engagement party co-hosted by former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton. She added that Clinton and Wintour "instructed" them to have a wedding.

Born to an Indian father and a Pakistani mother, Abedin began working for the former first lady at the age of 19. The wedding guest list included Bill and Hillary Clinton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin

The couple first met at a friend’s party in October 2023 and began dating shortly after. By June 2024, they were engaged after Soros proposed at their Manhattan apartment. “Alex bought the ring one morning and proposed at our dining table that same evening. He handed me the ring in a takeout bag, saying that it was ‘dessert,’” Abedin told Vogue.

They held two ceremonies to celebrate their union. The first was an intimate gathering at Soros’s father’s home in Southampton, where close friends and family witnessed the signing of the Nikah and Ketubah, honouring Abedin’s Muslim faith and Soros’s Jewish heritage.

In place of gifts, the couple encouraged guests to support Vow for Girls, an organisation dedicated to helping girls stay in school, choose when to marry, and shape their own futures.