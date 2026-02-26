Priyanka Chopra channels modern-day pirate princess in edgy streetwear styling for The Bluff promo look

Stepping out in a masterclass of sharp tailoring and understated drama, Priyanka delivered power dressing with a sultry, modern twist. The look centred around a charcoal-grey structured blazer , cut close to the body with a corset-inspired silhouette. Lace-up detailing along the waist cinched the frame, while a subtle peplum flare at the hem added movement and a touch of femininity. The front zip closure kept the aesthetic sleek and contemporary, and beneath it, a delicate black lace camisole peeked through, softening the strong lines with a hint of texture and allure.

The The Bluff star and producer was recently photographed stepping out of an event in her iconic edgy streetwear ensemble, effortlessly owning the moment. Pausing amid a sea of admirers, she graciously clicked selfies, signed autographs and exchanged warm smiles with fans. Let's take a closer look at her outfit!

Priyanka Chopra ’s promo wardrobe is a gift that keeps giving. At her latest press appearance, the 43-year-old actor leaned fully into street-style territory, serving a look that felt equal parts badass biker muse and modern-day pirate princess. With razor-sharp tailoring, corset accents and a moody monochrome palette, she struck that rare balance between power dressing and rebellious glamour.

The blazer was paired with matching slim-fit trousers in the same deep grey tone, creating a streamlined, elongating effect. The monochrome base allowed the tailoring to take centre stage - clean, confident and impeccably fitted. She completed the ensemble with slouchy, knee-high black leather boots featuring a pointed toe and stacked heel, imparting a bold, street-style edge that balanced polish with attitude.

Hair and make-up to match Her hair amplified the drama: worn long and centre-parted, styled in loose, natural waves that cascaded past her shoulders. The deep brunette base was elevated with rich burgundy-red tones that caught the light, adding dimension and a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral palette. The slightly tousled texture kept the look from feeling too severe, lending effortlessness to the structured outfit.

Make-up was soft-glam perfection. A flawless, luminous base was paired with sculpted cheekbones and a warm contour that enhanced her features without overpowering them. Defined brows framed the face, while softly smoked brown eyeshadow and subtle liner added depth to the eyes. A touch of mascara kept the lashes fluttery yet refined. The look was finished with a nude-rose lipstick that complemented the grey tones of the outfit, striking the perfect balance between bold and elegant.

Minimal gold jewellery - layered delicate necklaces and statement rings - added just enough shine, proving that when tailoring is this strong, accessories only need to whisper.