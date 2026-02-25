Priyanka Chopra makes a surprise appearance at a NY theatre during The Bluff screening: ‘Thank you for sharing…'

She also posed for photos with several of them. For the event, Priyanka opted for a white outfit. Reacting to the videos and pictures, a fan tweeted, "She stepped out in the New York snow. Woah! Kudos." "She is so sincere with her work commitments," said a person. A tweet read, "She is fabulous in the film."

Priyanka met the audience and also interacted with them. Talking to the audience, she said, “Thank you for sharing a night at the movies with us tonight. We are very very very thankful for your company.” Priyanka also spoke about fighting with a sword in the film.

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a surprise after she visited a New York theatre which was screening her new film, The Bluff. Several videos and pictures of the actor inside the theatre emerged on social media platforms.

About The Bluff The film also features Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison in key roles. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO. The Bluff is streaming on Prime Video.

What Priyanka said earlier about her character in The Bluff

Speaking about her character and the film, Priyanka recently told Variety that the project aims to portray pirates more realistically, distinct from popular fictional portrayals. "We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean. It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O'Malley," the actor shared.

"We shot the film in Australia, but it's set in the Cayman Islands. The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages. That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away, like Scotland, Africa and India. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast," she had said.