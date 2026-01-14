The Bluff trailer: Ruthless Priyanka Chopra does everything in power to protect daughter; fans call her ‘absolute alpha’

Priyanka, in a rugged and intense avatar, steps into the role of a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to confront challenges she believed were long behind her. Priyanka's character is referred to as "Bloody Mary" in the trailer.

The trailer showed Priyanka's character protecting her daughter as a bunch of men led by Karl Urban's character follow them. A ruthless Priyanka fights them using her bare hands, knives, stones and sword. As fierce confrontation takes place amongst the characters, dramatic moments from the film are also seen.

The official trailer of The Bluff, starring actor Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in lead roles, was unveiled on Wednesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Prime Video shared the over two-minute-long video.

Fans in awe of Priyanka Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Finally Priyanka is getting her due in the west. Can't wait, queen. This trailer looks so promising!" A person wrote, "Let's just take a pause for Priyanka Chopra's wonderful action. She deserves an Oscar for the acting." A comment read, "Everything looks stunning… but my eyes refuse to look anywhere else but you @priyankachopra. Brave. Powerful. A true warrior. An absolute alpha." An Instagram user said, "Priyanka, you are better than Karl Urban."

About The Bluff Besides Priyanka and Karl, The Bluff also features Temuera Morrison in a key role. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Frank and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO. The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

What Priyanka said about the film recently Speaking about her character and the film, Priyanka recently told Variety that the project aims to portray pirates more realistically, distinct from popular fictional portrayals. "We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean. It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O'Malley," the actor shared.

"We shot the film in Australia, but it's set in the Cayman Islands. The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages. That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away, like Scotland, Africa and India. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast," she had said.