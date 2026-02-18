Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived hand-in-hand at the LA premiere of The Bluff in coordinated brown outfits

The actor, who also serves as the film’s producer, opted for a striking, armour-inspired ensemble - a sculpted, warrior-coded leather corset, featuring what looks like a dramatic gash-like detail across her bodice. The structured, battle-worn edge was softened by the fluid elegance of an asymmetrically draped skirt that added movement and drama to the look. Nick , on the other hand, kept things simple and classy, allowing his wife to command the spotlight. He opted for a refined tweed suit paired with a brown shirt and coordinating trousers - an understated yet polished choice that complemented her bold look without competing with it.

Bollywood’s favourite power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, arrived hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s The Bluff on February 17, making fans swoon over their coordinated fits. In a subtle nod to PC’s striking role as a pirate in the film, the couple coordinated in complementary shades of brown, crafting a visually cohesive moment on the carpet. Their looks played with rich textures - from structured leather to classic tweed - and bold, statement silhouettes, striking the perfect balance between rugged drama and refined polish.

PC commanded the carpet in a look that fuses cinematic grit with high-fashion craftsmanship. At the heart of the ensemble is an armour-like leather bodice in a deep chocolate hue, sculpted and panelled to contour the waist with almost battle-ready intensity. The structured corset feels protective and powerful, its burnished finish catching the light like polished armour.

A dramatic slash-like detail cuts across the chest - evocative of a wound - lending the piece a raw, visceral edge that mirrors the film’s theme of gritty combat and her commanding role within it. The high neckline and metallic choker further heighten the medieval, warrior-coded aesthetic, reinforcing the sense of strength and defiance.

Balancing the severity of the bodice is a flowing, asymmetrically draped skirt in a matching cocoa tone. Soft gathers and a thigh-high slit introduce fluidity and movement, ensuring the look remains unmistakably red-carpet ready. The skirt tempers the hardness of the leather with elegance and sweep, creating a striking interplay between structure and softness - fierce yet refined, cinematic yet couture.

She paired the ensemble with chocolate brown open-toed stilettos that seamlessly extended the rich tonal palette. Silver jewellery added a cool-toned contrast to the warmth of the leather, lending a subtle metallic sheen without overpowering the look. Her hair was styled in soft brown beach waves that cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders. Keeping her makeup subtle, she opted for a muted warm-toned glam - softly flushed rosy cheeks and a rose-nude lip - allowing the dramatic silhouette to remain the undeniable focal point.

Nick’s complementary look Perfectly complementing Priyanka’s ensemble, Nick opted for a look rooted in refined earth tones and sharp tailoring. He wore an olive-brown tweed blazer layered over a warm caramel shirt, worn open at the collar for relaxed polish. The structured jacket, with its classic lapels and subtle patterning, adds depth without overpowering the palette.

He paired it with tailored matching-hued trousers that elongate the frame, grounding the look in colours of autumnal richness. Sleek black leather boots lend a contemporary edge, while the overall styling strikes the perfect balance between rugged and sophisticated. Together, their coordinated brown spectrum created a cohesive, power-couple moment.