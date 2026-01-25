Priyanka Chopra's ‘dost’ Mahesh Babu loves trailer of her next film The Bluff; SS Rajamouli's son can't wait to watch it
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, took to social media to praise Priyanka Chopra after watching The Bluff trailer.
Actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son, producer SS Karthikeya, took to social media to share their praise for Priyanka Chopra after watching the trailer for The Bluff. The Varanasi star and producer wished the actor good luck for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film.
Mahesh Babu calls Priyanka Chopra ‘formidable’
Mahesh shared the trailer of The Bluff on his Instagram stories, calling Priyanka ‘uncompromising and formidable’. He wrote, “Loved the trailer..@priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th.” Replying to him, Priyanka re-shared his post and wrote, “Thank you my Dost. @urstrulymahesh.”
Karthikeya also showered Priyanka with praise, writing that he couldn’t wait to watch the film. “PRIYANKA CHOPRA. How does someone always manage to hit the mark each n every time with such gripping presence...Waiting for #TheBluff on Feb 25th,” wrote the producer, to which she replied, “Too kind. Thank you @sskarthikeya.”
The Bluff sees Priyanka play a former pirate who must protect her family. The story is set in the 19th-century Caribbean. Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison also star in the film, which will be released on Prime Video on February 25.
About Varanasi
SS Rajamouli’s next film after the 2022 hit RRR is Varanasi, which is slated for release Sankranthi 2027. The action-adventure film is co-written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj. The film is touted to be a ‘globetrotting adventure’ rooted in Indian mythology.
Despite going on floors early in 2025, the film was officially announced in November 2025. Rajamouli released Mahesh’s first look as Rudhra from the film at a grand event held in Hyderabad. Priyanka plays Mandakini in the film, while Pruthviraj plays Kumbha.
