Priyanka Chopra calls Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘legends’, says global buzz soaring for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli created a huge buzz among audiences as he unveiled the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming pan-India film, Varanasi. The film’s cast, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is now busy talking about and promoting the film with international media. Recently, Priyanka shared some pictures with her co-stars, praising them and expressing her joy over the international media’s excitement for Varanasi. Priyanka Chopra is elated to share screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shares a selfie with legends Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from her promotional activities with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. The first picture shows Priyanka taking a selfie with Mahesh and Prithviraj, while another shows her standing between them as they pose for the camera. She looked stunning in a black sheer shirt paired with a black skirt.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka praised co-stars Mahesh and Prithviraj, expressing her excitement about working with them in Varanasi. She wrote, “Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege.”

She further revealed that she was delighted to promote the film a year before its release with Variety, adding, “Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram.”

The teaser of Varanasi was released at a grand event in Hyderabad, where Priyanka shared that although Prithviraj looks terrifying as the villain in the film, he is the complete opposite in real life. She also expressed gratitude towards Mahesh Babu and her family for helping her explore Hyderabad and taking care of her.

About Varanasi

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, fans speculate that it involves time travel. Mahesh will also be seen as Lord Rama in one of the film’s sequences. Rajamouli shared that he got goosebumps seeing Mahesh as Lord Rama and said that the Ramayana sequence is one of the most memorable he has created. Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on Sankranthi 2027.