Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani to make her Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi has officially announced his next film. The yet-to-be-titled love story will introduce Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, to the Telugu film industry. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani will star in a film directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

Rasha Thadani to debut in Telugu with Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

Mahesh’s nephew, his older brother, the late Ramesh Babu’s son, Jaya Krishna, is all set for his big debut in Tollywood. On November 9, Ajay officially announced that he will be directing the budding actor’s debut, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “With a Great Story comes Greater Responsibility...Thrilled and honoured to introduce #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni through my next film. From the heart of the hills, a raw, intense and realistic love story, #AB4 Title announcement soon.”

On Monday, Ajay announced that Rasha will also make her debut in Tollywood in the same film. Posting a picture of hers leaning against a bike while dressed in a vest and jeans, he wrote, “Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented #RashaThadani in to Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4.” The yet-to-be-titled film will be presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Films and Swapna Cinema, and produced by Gemini Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Recent work

Ajay debuted as a director with the polarising film RX 100, which was later also remade in Hindi as Tadap. He wrote the film’s story based on his friend’s love story. It starred Karthikeya and Payal Rajput in lead roles. In 2021, he directed Maha Samudram, starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leads. His 2023 film Mangalavaaram, starring Payal, made news for exploring the concept of nymphomania. Rasha debuted on the silver screen with the Hindi film Azaad in January this year, which starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, as her co-star.